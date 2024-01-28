Conducting Electricity: Jacksonville Symphony embracing diverse programming

The Jacksonville Symphony’s mission is to enrich the human spirit through music, and as we celebrate Black History Month, it is important to know that Black history is American history. The Jacksonville Symphony continues to celebrate the American story through music by presenting diverse programming that is culturally and demographically representative of the community that we serve. Music, the universal language, tells the human story of joy, sorrow, pain and love through the composer's eyes.

In 2020, the symphony intentionally committed to implementing diverse programming in which all citizens can enjoy symphonic music and experience the rich, cultural heritage of Jacksonville through the sound of music. Since the creation of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, the symphony has received funding to diversify our stage by partnering with the Sphinx Organization, increased our outreach to students through music education programs for students attending Title One schools and presented diverse artists throughout the season. The symphony's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion extends beyond February by creating a lasting impact on Jacksonville's and symphonic music’s cultural landscape.

Music, with its enchanting power, has the ability to bring people together, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of unity. In the heart of Jacksonville, the symphony plays a pivotal role in creating this harmony, blending the richness of classical music with the diverse tapestry of cultures that make up our city. As we celebrate Black History Month, it becomes essential to delve into the orchestra's contributions to the cultural landscape and its commitment to recognizing the influence of Black musicians and composers.

Traditionally, classical music and orchestras have often been criticized for their lack of cultural representation. However, the Jacksonville Symphony has actively worked to challenge this narrative. Seeing the need to expand diversity throughout the season, the symphony presents concerts featuring the works of Black composers and artists. The symphony recognizes and honors the legacy of composers such as Florence Price, William Grant Still and many more, pioneering African American composers whose works were often overlooked and compared to the Eurocentric classical music format. The symphonic compositions of these composers connect the past to the present by serving as a reminder of their historical relevance and impactful contributions. This season, the symphony also collaborates with contemporary composers such as Jessie Montgomery, Courtney Bryan and Adolphus Hailstork, which bridges the gap between classical and modern genres, bringing forth a deepened connection with African American composers.

As one of the leading resources for music education, the symphony actively engages with local schools and organizations to promote music education and community engagement. The symphony’s music education programs allow students to explore the impactful and meaningful role of Black musicians and composers in shaping the American, musical landscape by presenting workshops, lectures and outreach programs. Through these educational initiatives, the symphony fosters an environment where the contributions of Black artists are celebrated and acknowledged. Orchestra musicians actively participate in community events and collaborate with local organizations to bring music to the community.

The celebration of Black History can be heard during the Paysafe Pop series, in which patrons enjoy the instrumental, cultural influences of artists such Tina Turner, musicians of Motown, Earth, Wind & Fire and Prince. The Chase Jazz Series also features three performances: a big band concert, a trio performance and a finale performance featuring seven-time Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Terence Blanchard. These concerts showcase the American classical music form, which recognizes the intricate, rhythmic pulse of the African American musical influence that is heard today. These collaborations not only bring fresh and dynamic energy to the performances but also serve as a platform for recognizing the ongoing contributions of Black musicians to the world of music.

The symphony's dedication to celebrating Black History Month through music is the catalyst for bringing people from different backgrounds together to share in the beauty of music, which fosters a sense of community and promotes a deeper understanding of the cultural diversity of Jacksonville. The symphonic performances, music education programs and community engagement initiatives encourage a harmonious blend and vibrant tapestry of music, and the symphony stands as a prime example of how music is a source for unity and celebration.

February performances:

Feb. 2-3: The King, Queen & Prince of Rock & Roll

Feb. 10: Brass, Organ & Percussion

Feb. 16-17: Rachmaninoff's Second Symphony

Feb. 23-24: Music of the Knights

Feb. 25: Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras Winter Concert

Feb. 29: "The Four Seasons" Symphony in 60

Marianne Rice is vice president for music education and DEI with the Jacksonville Symphony.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Symphony embracing works by Black composers