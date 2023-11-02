Concert to honor late Lexington photographer

Nov. 2—LEXINGTON — A beloved man and popular photographer will be remembered at a concert in his honor.

"Remembering Mike Cyrus" will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. Mike Cyrus, 51, died in July this year after a second bout with cancer.

Performing will be Jamie O'Neal, Ronnie Bowman , Teddi Cyrus, Bobby Cyrus and Joleigh.

Country artist Bobby Cyrus is a cousin of Mike Cyrus and said he was a sweet guy with a lot of talent.

"He was very close family, but he was loved by so many people," Bobby Cyrus said. "There were so many people when we had the viewing, more than 6,000."

The event will include an auction of an autographed photograph by Mike Cyrus.

Bobby Cyrus performs alone and with his wife, Teddi Cyrus, who also performs in the group Joleigh with Jo Jo Hall.

O'Neal is a country singer-songwriter known for the back-to-back No. 1 hits "There Is No Arizona" and "When I Think About Angels."

Bowman, an award winner, comes from the bluegrass band The Lost and Found and The Lonesome River Band.

Ticket prices range from $50-100 and may be obtained by calling the ticket and box office at (859) 707-1036 or by visiting manchestermusichall.com.

Manchester Music Hall is at 899 Manchester St.