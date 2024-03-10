'Conan O'Brien Must Go' to premiere on Max April 18

Conan O'Brien is hosting a new travel series for Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 10 (UPI) -- New travel series, Conan O'Brien Must Go, is slated to premiere on Max April 18.

The show will feature the former late-night talk-show host "visiting new friends he's met through his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan, where he dives deep with listeners from around the world," the streaming service said in a press release on Saturday.

"Making stops in Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland, O'Brien surprises some of his most memorable fans while also taking in local culture, cuisine, and sights."

Comedian O'Brien hosted Late Night with Conan O'Brien from 1993 to 2009, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien from 2009-2010 and Conan from 2010 to 2021.