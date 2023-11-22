'Completely passionate about music education': Two Kern County teachers to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nov. 22—Two of Kern County's very own school music educators set off across the country days ago to participate in a Thanksgiving Day tradition.

On Thursday morning, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy Music Director Brenda Perry-Reed and Cato Middle School band and orchestra teacher Daniel Hernandez will join a marching band of music directors from across the United States in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We all are completely passionate about music education," said Perry-Reed, who plays the clarinet. "We believe in music education and what it can do for our students and for the future. I really want my students to know that they can be musicians their whole life. This is my 33rd year in education and I want them to understand that music is something that they can feel joy from their entire life."

Music teachers from coast to coast applied to play with the Band Directors Marching Band, a massive ensemble of 400 musicians.

The Saluting America's Band Directors project that organizes the marching band was put into action by The Michael D. Sewell Foundation. Created in 2017, the nonprofit was founded to honor Sewell, the late band director of the Pickerington, Ohio, school system.

According to the foundation, Sewell dedicated 38 years to school music programs, forging connections between students and musicians. Saluting America's Band Directors hopes to keep his name and music education alive.

This will be the group's first Macy's performance. Its last major performance on a national stage took place in 2022 during the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena.

The Band Directors Marching Band also performed earlier in the week. Meeting at the National 9/11 Memorial on Monday to pay respects, the group of 400 played a moving rendition of "Amazing Grace" and other beautiful pieces.

Hernandez, who will rejoin the trumpet section, hopes his participation inspires students, including in his home Bakersfield City School District.

"It's an honor and I hope, being from Bakersfield, I can influence a lot of other students in music programs, not just at Cato but all of Kern County," Hernandez said. "If they continue to work hard, maybe someday they can all perform in a nationally televised parade."

The Delano Union School District, of which Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy is part, is amazed at what these two teachers are accomplishing.

April Gregerson, the assistant superintendent of instructional programs for DUSD, expressed the significance of Perry-Reed performing with the band.

"I think that one thing I hear Brenda say often, music is something that can help you and be with you for your whole life," Gregerson said. "It not only provides a way for us to bring happiness and joy to others, but it also enables us to bring peace to ourselves as well. So having that skill, modeling that, she is showing what hard work, perseverance and grit can do."

Gregerson said the students of Cecil Avenue School can't wait to turn on their televisions Thursday morning to see their teacher represent them in New York City.

"The students are so excited," Gregerson said. "It is something the whole world tunes into and here we have someone from Delano and county on a worldwide stage."

According to Perry-Reed, the Band Directors Marching Band will perform multiple musical arrangements composed specifically for the group of educators.

The band's practiced nonstop since Sunday to perfect the performance. Perry-Reed described the marchers as one unit when performing, meaning that despite the limited time the musicians had to practice, the band is still making beautiful music

"Whenever you can get together with 400 of your friends and make great music, it's a wonderful thing," Perry-Reed said.

The Thanksgiving Macy's Day Parade Begins at 8:30 a.m. Viewers can stream the parade on Peacock, or by tuning into NBC.