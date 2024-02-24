In "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin," reluctant outlaw leader Dick Turpin (Noel Fielding) embarks on a series of absurd escapades while evading corrupt lawman Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). Set in the 18th century, this irreverent retelling features Turpin as an unlikely highway robber, known for his charm, showmanship, and great hair. Alongside his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin navigates the highs and lows of his adventures, including a brush with celebrity, while trying to escape Wilde's clutches.

