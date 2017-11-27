The complete Harry Potter timeline

The wizarding world of Harry Potter has increased somewhat since film franchise came to an end with 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.
Just last year, we visited the universe again on the big screen in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and in the stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
For all the Potterheads out there, we've charted all the major events in one handy timeline, from the birth of Dumbledore to the events of Fantastic Beasts through the Harry Potter films and concluding with Cursed Child.
Get ready to revisit the best and worst of times for the boy who lived.
1881 – Albus Dumbledore is born.
1897 – Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne in the Fantastic Beasts series, is born.
1914 – Newt Scamander leaves Hogwarts.
1926 – Tom Riddle is born. He will later become Voldemort.
1926 – In the same year, Scamander visits New York City. One of the most dangerous Dark Wizards of all time, Gellert Grindelwald, is taken into custody by the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA) after it was discovered he had infiltrated the organisation some time previously. Newt departs for Europe.
1927 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, written by Newt Scamander, is first published.
1928 – Hagrid is born.
1937 – At the age of eleven years old, McGonagall starts at Hogwarts.
1938 – Dumbledore offers Tom Riddle a place at Hogwarts. He is sorted into Slytherin.
1940 – Hagrid starts at Hogwarts and is sorted into Gryffindor.
1943 – Tom Riddle opens the Chamber of Secrets.
1945 – Dumbledore defeats Grindelwald.
1951 – Rita Skeeter (pictured below) and Bellatrix Black are born.
1954 – Lucius Malfoy is born.
1960 – Lily Evans and James Potter are born.
1965-6 – Remus Lupin is bitten by werewolf Fenrir Greyback.
1971 – Lily Evans, the Marauders (James Potter, Remus Lupin, Sirius Black and Peter Pettigrew) and Severus Snape start Hogwarts.
1975-6 – James Potter, Sirius Black and Peter Pettigrew become Animagi (the ability to turn into an animal).
June 1976 – Severus Snape calls Lily Evans a mudblood, ending their friendship.
July 31, 1980 – Harry Potter is born.
October 31, 1981 – Voldemort attacks the Potters, killing Lily and James. His own curse turns on him when he tries to kill baby Harry.
November 1981 – Sirius Black sent to Azkaban after apparently betraying the Potters and killing Peter Pettigrew and 12 Muggles; Harry Potter is taken to live with the Dursleys.
July 31, 1991 – Harry Potter meets Hagrid and discovers he's a wizard.
September 1, 1991 – Harry Potter starts Hogwarts (alongside Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy amongst others).
December 25, 1991 – Harry Potter receives his father's Invisibility Cloak as an anonymous gift.
April-May 1992 – Hagrid has a dragon egg, which hatches and is sent to Charlie Weasley in Romania.
June 1992 – Harry Potter goes after the Philosopher's Stone and defeats Voldemort/Quirrell.
July 31, 1992 – Harry Potter meets Dobby the House-Elf.
May 1993 – Harry Potter defeats a basilisk and the (first) horcrux of Tom Riddle in the Chamber of Secrets.
August 1993 – Harry Potter accidentally inflates his aunt, sees Sirius Black's animagus form for the first time (all unknowing) and escapes to the Leaky Cauldron via the Knight Bus.
December 1993 – Harry receives the Marauders' Map from Fred and George Weasley.
June 1994 – Harry Potter discovers Sirius Black and finds out he's innocent, rescues him but loses Peter Pettigrew.
August 1994 – Quidditch World Cup; there is Death Eater activity, and a Dark Mark in the sky.
October 31, 1994 – Harry Potter is named the 'fourth' champion in the Tri-Wizard Tournament, to everyone's outrage.
June 1995 – Third Tri-Wizard Task; Voldemort is reborn and the Death Eaters called; Harry Potter escapes with the dead body of Cedric Diggory.
August 1995 – Dementors come to Little Whinging and attack Harry Potter and Dudley Dursley.
April 1996 – Dumbledore departs Hogwarts rather than be arrested, and Dolores Umbridge is named Headmistress in his place.
June 1996 – Battle at the Ministry; Sirius Black is killed. Harry is told about the prophecy which states of Voldemort and himself that 'neither can live whilst the other survives'.
June 1997 – Harry goes to find a (as it turns out, fake) horcrux with Dumbledore. Dumbledore is later killed by Snape after Death Eaters are let into Hogwarts by Draco Malfoy.
July 1997 – Harry leaves Privet Drive for the last time; Alastor Moody and Hedwig the owl are killed.
August 1997 – The Ministry falls to Voldemort's supporters on Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour's wedding day.
September 1997 – Harry, Ron and Hermione steal the locket horcrux from the Ministry of Magic.
December 1997 – Ron destroys the locket horcrux.
March 1998 – Harry, Hermione and Ron are captured and taken to Malfoy Manor, where they are rescued (along with Garrick Ollivander, Luna Lovegood and Griphook) by Dobby, who dies in the attempt. Hermione is tortured by Bellatrix Lestrange first.
April 1998 – Teddy Lupin is born; Remus Lupin asks Harry to be the baby's godfather.
May 1998 – Harry, Ron and Hermione break into Gringotts and escape (with a horcrux) on a dragon.
May 1998 – Battle of Hogwarts; Harry Potter defeats Voldemort (Hermione and Ron destroy a horcrux; Neville Longbottom defeats giant horcrux snake Nagini). Remus Lupin, Nymphadora Lupin (née Tonks), and Fred Weasley die.
1999-2000 – Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley marry.
2003-4 – James Sirius Potter is born.
2005-6 – Albus Severus Potter, Rose Weasley and Scorpius Malfoy are born.
2007-8 – Lily Luna Potter and Hugo Weasley are born.
September 1, 2015 – James Sirius Potter starts Hogwarts and is sorted into Gryffindor; Teddy Lupin is Head Boy (from Hufflepuff).
September 1, 2017 – The Epilogue from Deathly Hallows: Albus Severus Potter, Scorpius Malfoy and Rose Weasley start at Hogwarts.
PLEASE NOTE: slight spoilers for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follow.
2017 – Albus and Scorpius are sorted into Slytherin whilst Rose, as expected, finds herself in Gryffindor. Harry is now the Head of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic, Hermione is Minister for Magic, and Ron manages Weasley's Wizard Wheezes in Diagon Alley.
2017-21 – Albus forms an unexpected friendship with and Scorpius, whilst his relationship with his father, HarryPotter, takes a turn for the worst...
