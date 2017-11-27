The complete Harry Potter timeline

From Digital Spy

The wizarding world of Harry Potter has increased somewhat since film franchise came to an end with 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Just last year, we visited the universe again on the big screen in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and in the stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

For all the Potterheads out there, we've charted all the major events in one handy timeline, from the birth of Dumbledore to the events of Fantastic Beasts through the Harry Potter films and concluding with Cursed Child.

Get ready to revisit the best and worst of times for the boy who lived.

1881 – Albus Dumbledore is born.

1897 – Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne in the Fantastic Beasts series, is born.

1914 – Newt Scamander leaves Hogwarts.

1926 – Tom Riddle is born. He will later become Voldemort.

1926 – In the same year, Scamander visits New York City. One of the most dangerous Dark Wizards of all time, Gellert Grindelwald, is taken into custody by the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA) after it was discovered he had infiltrated the organisation some time previously. Newt departs for Europe.

1927 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, written by Newt Scamander, is first published.

1928 – Hagrid is born.

1937 – At the age of eleven years old, McGonagall starts at Hogwarts.

1938 – Dumbledore offers Tom Riddle a place at Hogwarts. He is sorted into Slytherin.

1940 – Hagrid starts at Hogwarts and is sorted into Gryffindor.

1943 – Tom Riddle opens the Chamber of Secrets.

1945 – Dumbledore defeats Grindelwald.

1951 – Rita Skeeter (pictured below) and Bellatrix Black are born.

1954 – Lucius Malfoy is born.

1960 – Lily Evans and James Potter are born.

1965-6 – Remus Lupin is bitten by werewolf Fenrir Greyback.

1971 – Lily Evans, the Marauders (James Potter, Remus Lupin, Sirius Black and Peter Pettigrew) and Severus Snape start Hogwarts.

1975-6 – James Potter, Sirius Black and Peter Pettigrew become Animagi (the ability to turn into an animal).

June 1976 – Severus Snape calls Lily Evans a mudblood, ending their friendship.

July 31, 1980 – Harry Potter is born.

October 31, 1981 – Voldemort attacks the Potters, killing Lily and James. His own curse turns on him when he tries to kill baby Harry.

