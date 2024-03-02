The compete list of Brit Award winners and nominees so far
Some of the biggest names in music are finding out who has won and lost at this year's Brit Awards ceremony in London.
Here are the nominations and winners so far - this list is being updated throughout the ceremony.
Artist of the year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group of the year
Winner: Jungle
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Young Fathers
Album of the year
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz - No Thank You
Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Song of the year
Winner: Raye featuring 070 Shake - Escapism
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada
Central Cee - Let Go
Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Best new artist
Winner: Raye
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Yussef Dayes
International artist of the year
Winner: SZA
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International group of the year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International song of the year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
David Kushner - Daylight
Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Jazzy - Giving Me
Libianca - People
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema - Calm Down
SZA - Kill Bill
Tate McRae - Greedy
Tyla - Water
Best alternative/rock act
Winner: Bring Me The Horizon
Blur
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
Winner: CasIsDead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Best dance act
Winner: Calvin Harris
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Fred again..
Romy
Best pop act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
Best R&B act
Winner: Raye
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Sault
Rising star
Winners: The Last Dinner Party
Caity Baser
Sekou
Songwriter of the year
Winner: Raye
Producer of the year
Winner: Chase and Status