‘The Commuter’ trailer: Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga clash in ‘Speed’ set on Amtrak (watch)

Things take an upsetting turn quickly — from friendly small talk to daring proposition — in the high stakes first trailer for The Commuter (watch it above), a thriller set on a commuter train starring the dynamic duo of Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga. Neeson plays an affable hero, unwittingly lured into Farmiga’s mysterious plot. The Commuter is the latest from The Shallows director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Per the official synopsis: “Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers.”

Liam Neeson in 'The Commuter'

The trailer traps Michael in an elaborate plot, leaving him on a moving train with the passengers’ fates in his hands. Without knowing too much about the premise, the train element echoes shades of Speed, although the presence of Neeson and Farmiga do lend a slightly more highbrow sheen. Spanish director Collet-Serra handled The Shallows expertly, transcending played out tropes to deliver a taut psychological thriller. The Commuter will test those skills on the conspiracy drama genre.

The Commuter is scheduled for release on January 12, 2018.

