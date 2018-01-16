'The Commuter' interview: Patrick Wilson wants to reprise 'Watchmen' role (exclusive)





This year will see work begin on a new Watchmen TV series, nine years after Zack Snyder adapted Alan Moore’s acclaimed comic book for the silver screen.

The film divided fans and critics alike; Roger Ebert called it “a bold exercise in the liberation of the superhero movie,” while The Wall Street Journal called it “an alternate version of The Incredibles minus the delight.”

For Patrick Wilson, it was an exciting experience and the role of Daniel Dreiberg (Nite Owl) was one he had hoped to reprise.

“It was such a joy shooting that movie, I wanted there to be more of them,” Wilson tells Yahoo Movies UK.

“I’ve wanted to play Dan again. I certainly think we’re all more age appropriate now!”

DC Comics has just begun publishing a sequel to Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons’ original series entitled Doomsday Clock, but there is no plans to adapt the comic for the screen yet.

However, after first entering talks with Snyder to turn Watchmen into a TV series for HBO, Lost’s Damon Lindelof is now attached as show runner.

Patrick admits that he has not been approached to reprise his role, or play any role, in the new series.

“There’s never been one conversation,” the actor says. “I’m sure they want to stay as far away from us as possible but I love Damon Lindelof I’m so excited to see what they will do.

“I’d love to play [Dan] now but no there’s been no talk, I’m just a fan like you are.”

Watchmen may not be on the cards for Patrick, but another DC role certainly is. The actor is moving into villainous territory in James Wan’s Aquaman movie opposite Jason Momoa. He’ll play Orm, AKA Ocean Master, the half-brother of Arthur Curry who is set up as one of the main antagonists in the upcoming DCEU solo movie.

Patrick’s character in The Commuter doesn’t easily fit into the good guy category either but he reckons we “all have heroic and villainous sides to us.”

“I always look for that in people,” the actor explains. “So if you’re the good guy you might look at the other side, or you may not, and if you’re playing a bad guy you’re thinking what’s his reasoning? Because the chances are, if he’s got a good cause, maybe he’s not so bad.”

The Commuter is out this Friday. Watch a clip below.

