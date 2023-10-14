Community Calendar of Events

Oct. 13—Gallery by the Bay

October

Unity by the Bay

Gallery by the Bay (at Unity by the Bay) will be featuring four local artists in their September/ October exhibit. Meredith Dedman will be doing the very first public presentation of her art. Meredith is proficient in charcoal, acrylic painting and watercolor, and her offerings promise to surprise and delight us. Carol Howald, local award-winning artist will grace the gallery with her oils on canvas. Toni Inman's delicate detail with colored pencil makes her images come alive under her creative touch. Jeri Baumgardner will bring the spirit of aloha to this coast with her renderings of life in Hawaii on hand painted silk. Reception for the artists is open to the public, and will be held on Saturday, Sept 9 from 5-7 pm at Gallery by the Bay, 2100 Union Ave in North Bend. Each artist will be donating an original piece of art for the raffle at 6 pm. The music of Cate and Donny Roze (The Love Messengers) will be provided along with refreshments. Gallery by the Bay is currently open by appointment. Please contact Jeri at 808-640-0595 for more information.

Find a Fox

Through Oct. 13th

North Bend Public Library

Sneaky foxes are hiding in the Children's Room at NBPL! Find them all to win a prize!

Frankentoy Program

10:30 am, Oct. 13th

Coos Bay Public Library

Friday, October 13th the Coos Bay Public Library will host a Frankentoy program at 10:30am for young people ages 8-18. Inspired by Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, participants will make a "creature" by dismantling toys and mixing up parts, reassembling to create monsters. All supplies included. No pre-registration is required. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x3606 or by visiting the library's website at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org.

5th Annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover

5 pm, October 13th

North Bend

Public Library

The North Bend Library will hold our 5th annual "Stuffed Animal Sleepover" on Friday, October 13 at 5:00 PM! Our sleepover begins with a storytime for children and their families. Children are invited to bring their stuffed toy to the storytime and leave it at the library for their toy's very own "Stuffed Animal Sleepover." Families can follow the fun on Facebook, to see what silly things their stuffed animal does during their sleepover. Stuffed animals and a photo of their sleepover adventure will be available to be picked up from the library the following Monday.For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

Empire Schools Reunion

10-1 pm, Oct. 14th

Teamsters Union Hall

Those who attended any Empire school, any year, are invited to meet for a POTLUCK luncheon, get together and visit. The date is Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Teamsters Union Hall, 3427 Newmark Ave., North Bend Oregon. Volunteers are invited to come the evening before at 6 PM to help with set up or to stay Saturday for cleanup.

Country-Gospel Concert

3 pm, October 15th

Coquille Church

of the Nazarene

WHO: The Trammels (Tom & Debbie Trammel and Steve Blum). WHAT: Country-Gospel Concert. WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. WHERE: Coquille Church of the Nazarene, 997 W. Central Blvd., Coquille. WHY? To enjoy live gospel singers and music from days gone by. HOW? Directions: from Highway 42, take West Central Boulevard to the church. HOW MUCH? No admission fee, but an offering will be accepted.

The Return of the Night at the Museum

6-8 pm, Oct. 18th

Bandon History Museum

"The Return of the Night at the Museum" will take place at Bandon's History Museum Wednesday, October 18, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, the third edition of this social gathering after a three-year pause. Tickets are $10 for a chance to visit the museum "after hours." Hors d'oeuvres by Sharon Haga, a taste of On the Waterfront wine and Bandon Brewing Beer provided by Lori Osborne, and an opportunity to take a special "History Detective's Challenge" will be part of the evening. Contact Gayle at the museum to purchase advance tickets. Limited tickets will be available at the door. Call 541-347-2164 for more information. Bandon's Museum is located at the corner of Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue.

ASL Practice Place

12 pm, October 19th

Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with instructor, Kandy Bergquist, to offer ASL PRACTICE PLACE via Zoom (virtual meeting software). Bergquist teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid, and Speech Pathologist. We meet every third Thursday of the month @ 12:00pm. Next event: Thursday, October 19. Program is for those who wish to practice their ASL conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to sign in ASL as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's sign! This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their ASL conversational skills. Register for this event @ https://bit.ly/3m6j2WG

Unlimited Book Club

6 pm, October 19th

Thursday, October 19 at 6:00 pm, the Unlimited Book Club will meet on Zoom. Unlimited is a joint venture of the Coos Bay Public Library and the North Bend Public Library. We formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity, and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation. Unlimited meets every third Thursday of the month. This meeting will be an opportunity for members to meet and discuss our next title, selected by book club members, The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Suggestions for future readings will come from members of Unlimited. Those interested are invited to attend the meeting, there is no obligation to stay. To receive Zoom link for meeting, register for free @ https://bit.ly/3R6E57M

Pumpkin Giveaway & Decorating Contest

October 23rd

North Bend Public Library

On Monday, October 23 until supplies last, patrons can pick up a free mini pumpkin from the North Bend Public Library. Patrons are invited to decorate and submit a picture of their pumpkin to nbservices@northbendlibrary.org by October 31 to be entered into our Pumpkin Decorating Contest on Facebook (find us on Facebook @NorthBendPublicLibraryOregon). The pumpkin with the most Facebook likes by Monday, November 6 will win a gift card to a local restaurant. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

Modern Life Skills for Older Adults:

Volunteering

2 pm, October 23rd

North Bend Public Library

On October 23 at 2:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library and the Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative will continue their collaborative effort "Modern Life Skills for Older Adults." This month's topic will be about volunteering. Attendees will hear from South Coast Hospice, SCBEC, and other community partners to talk about volunteer opportunities available in the community. A resource table with related services and program materials from local organizations will be available during the program. Attendees can participate in-person or virtually at https://tinyurl.com/8mfd54h3. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

Oregon's Dino-Story Exhibit

10:30 am, Oct. 24th — Nov. 28th

North Bend, Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is excited to partner with the Museum of Natural and Cultural History and the University of Oregon to bring "Oregon's Dino-Story Exhibit" to North Bend. "Oregon's Dino-Story Exhibit" is a full exhibit uncovering the mysteries of Oregon in the age of the dinosaurs and will be available in the Children's Room of the North Bend Public Library from Tuesday, October 24 to Tuesday, November 28. Children of all ages can explore fossil evidence, dig deep into time, and discover what makes a dinosaur a dinosaur. NBPL will also have a special Dino Storytime on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:30 AM and a Drop-In Dino Party, celebrating the exhibit's opening on Wednesday, October 25 from 4:00-5:00 PM. New weekly take-home kits and activities will be available while the exhibit is at NBPL. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

Beginning Reader Book Club

3:30 pm,

Oct. 24th & Nov. 28th

Coos Bay Library

The Coos Bay Public Library will offer a Beginning Reader Book Club the fourth Tuesday of the month this fall at 3:30pm for kids grades kindergarten through third grade (October 24 & November 28). During each program, participants will have an opportunity to hear a story, explore books and participate in an experiment or art project, All participants will receive a free book to take home. Parents or caregivers must attend with children; siblings are welcome. Pre-registration is not required. Based on the research-based Fostering Readers program initiated by Washington Cooperative Library System, the Beginning Reader Book Club supports literacy development for kids grades kindergarten through third grade. The program is intended to foster a love of reading in beginning readers. Each session will feature a different type of book-September 26 will feature comic books and allow participants the opportunity to create their own comic book. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or by visiting the library's website at http://coosbaylibrary.org.

CHM Annual Fundraiser

6-9 pm, Oct. 28th

Coos History Museum

The Coos History Museum will be hosting its Annual Fundraiser: A Haunted Night at the History Museum on October 28, 2023 from 6:00 PM — 9:00 PM. Join us at the Coos History Museum for a night of fundraising fun where Halloween costumes are encouraged. The Museum will be transformed into a spooktactular party space with carnival games, a cake walk, silent auction, cabinet of curiosities, tarot card readings, specialty cocktails, photo booth, free food, transformed exhibits, and much more! All of the proceeds from the event and its activities will go towards essential museum operations and preservation costs. This event is for ages 21 and up. It will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an entry price of $35 per person. Pre-registration is encouraged but walk ins are always welcome. Reservations can be made online https://cooshistory.org/annual-fundraiser/, by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum's front desk.

Parkinson's Support Group

1-2:30 pm, November 9th & December 14th

Coos Bay Public Library

Are you, a loved one or friend living with Parkinson's disease? You are not alone. Join us for a support group to share, learn and connect with others navigating Parkinson's. This group is open to people with Parkinson's, care partners, family and friends. The support group begins on March 9th and will meet on the second Thursday of the month, 1:00 — 2:30 pm at the Coos Bay Public Library, Myrtlewood Room, 525 West Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay. Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336. This group is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon (PRO) working to address issues faced by Parkinson's patients and their families. To find out more about PRO's services or to support our programs, go to: www.parkinsonsresouces.org

Cultivating Resiliency through Spiritual Practices

5-6:15 pm, through November 15th

Harmony United Methodist Church

How do we strengthen and cultivate our resilience in this "era of unraveling" and climate chaos? How do we find peace in our body/mind/spirit in the midst of eco-anxiety and what futurist Alex Steffan calls "the extinction of predictability"? Are you part of Generation Dread? Participate in a free 8 week "Experiment in Spirit" with like-minded spiritual seekers as we practice contemplative prayer, prayer walking, sacred chanting, meditation, lectio divina, forest church, and acts of mercy to deepen our connection with that which is greater than we are and thereby gather strength for our journey. Karen Love Baisinger, D.Min. is a retired United Methodist clergywoman in private practice as a Pastoral Counselor and Psychospiritual Coach. Karen spent half her ministry leading as a pastor in local churches and the other half in private practice as a Pastoral Counselor. In addition to providing individual, couples, and family counseling, she specialized in weekly, ongoing psychospiritual process groups, running as many as 7 groups a week as well as leading monthly weekend Intensives for a deeper level of emotional healing work. She worked as a Chaplain and EAP counselor at a chemical dependency treatment center. Karen was a Licensed Professional Counselor in Tennessee and was endorsed by the United Methodist Church as a Pastoral Counselor. She has been a Certified Life Coach since 2003 and received her Doctor of Ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC. A Christian mystic, Karen was on the Board of Directors of Prayer Service International that held a monthly interfaith prayer service in Eugene, OR on the 11th of every month from the month following 9/11/2001 until the pandemic. She has long had an interest in interfaith community, experiencing the One in all traditions and paths. Harmony United Methodist Church 123 Ocean Blvd SE, Coos Bay, OR 97420 Pre-registration by email to revdrkarenlove@gmail.com or by calling the church at (541) 267-4410

Baby Storytime

10 am, through December 13th

Coos Bay Library

Babies, we're back! Baby storytime will return Tuesdays at 10:00am to the Coos Bay Public Library beginning September 12 and continuing through December 13. The program will include stories, rhymes, and songs selected specifically with babies in mind. The program encourages early literacy development by fostering opportunities for parents and caregivers to talk, sing, read, play, and write with the children in their lives. Pre-registration is not required and the program is free and open to the public.For more information on storytimes visit the Coos Bay Public Library's website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.