Community Calendar of Events

Oct. 20—Gallery by the Bay

October

Unity by the Bay

Gallery by the Bay (at Unity by the Bay) will be featuring four local artists in their September/ October exhibit. Meredith Dedman will be doing the very first public presentation of her art. Meredith is proficient in charcoal, acrylic painting and watercolor, and her offerings promise to surprise and delight us. Carol Howald, local award-winning artist will grace the gallery with her oils on canvas. Toni Inman's delicate detail with colored pencil makes her images come alive under her creative touch. Jeri Baumgardner will bring the spirit of aloha to this coast with her renderings of life in Hawaii on hand painted silk. Reception for the artists is open to the public, and will be held on Saturday, Sept 9 from 5-7 pm at Gallery by the Bay, 2100 Union Ave in North Bend. Each artist will be donating an original piece of art for the raffle at 6 pm. The music of Cate and Donny Roze (The Love Messengers) will be provided along with refreshments. Gallery by the Bay is currently open by appointment. Please contact Jeri at 808-640-0595 for more information.

Pumpkin Painting Take & Make Kits

Beginning Oct. 19th

Coos Bay Library

Beginning Thursday, October 19, the Coos Bay Library will be offering Take and Make Pumpkin Painting Kits geared towards children ages 0-18. Each kit will contain a free Mahaffy Ranch pumpkin, an assortment of acrylic paint samplers and a small paint brush. Kits can then be taken home and used. Supplies are limited; kits will be available for pick-up at the Library during regular operating hours. In addition to the kit, kids 0-18 are invited to participate in a pumpkin painting contest. Photos of entries may be sent to jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or be brought to the library prior to October 30. Photos may be shared by the library on social media. All pumpkin photos entered in the contest must be painted. Prizes will be awarded for the spookiest pumpkin, most literary, and original creation. Winners will be notified by email or phone. For additional information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting us online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.

The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association, Dist. 5

1-3 pm, Oct. 21st

Odd Fellows Hall, Bandon

The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association, Dist. 5, will be playing in Bandon on Oct. 21st from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Odd Fellows Hall, 88184 Highway 42S. The event will be an acoustic circle jam with public invited, no admission, refreshments available. The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers are a group of dedicated local musicians that play non-electric stringed instruments, banjo, guitar, mandolin, autoharp, string bass and also harmonica. Songs from many years ago are played, sometimes sung with occasional newer ones. If you play one of these instruments and like to play with a group, please join us. For more information, please call 541-572-5532 or 541-808-2493.

Pumpkin Giveaway & Decorating Contest

October 23rd

North Bend Public Library

On Monday, October 23 until supplies last, patrons can pick up a free mini pumpkin from the North Bend Public Library. Patrons are invited to decorate and submit a picture of their pumpkin to nbservices@northbendlibrary.org by October 31 to be entered into our Pumpkin Decorating Contest on Facebook (find us on Facebook @NorthBendPublicLibraryOregon). The pumpkin with the most Facebook likes by Monday, November 6 will win a gift card to a local restaurant. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

Modern Life Skills for Older Adults: Volunteering

2 pm, October 23rd

North Bend Public Library

On October 23 at 2:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library and the Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative will continue their collaborative effort "Modern Life Skills for Older Adults." This month's topic will be about volunteering. Attendees will hear from South Coast Hospice, SCBEC, and other community partners to talk about volunteer opportunities available in the community. A resource table with related services and program materials from local organizations will be available during the program. Attendees can participate in-person or virtually at https://tinyurl.com/8mfd54h3. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

Oregon's Dino-Story Exhibit

10:30 am, October 24th — November 28th

North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is excited to partner with the Museum of Natural and Cultural History and the University of Oregon to bring "Oregon's Dino-Story Exhibit" to North Bend. "Oregon's Dino-Story Exhibit" is a full exhibit uncovering the mysteries of Oregon in the age of the dinosaurs and will be available in the Children's Room of the North Bend Public Library from Tuesday, October 24 to Tuesday, November 28. Children of all ages can explore fossil evidence, dig deep into time, and discover what makes a dinosaur a dinosaur. NBPL will also have a special Dino Storytime on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:30 AM and a Drop-In Dino Party, celebrating the exhibit's opening on Wednesday, October 25 from 4:00-5:00 PM. New weekly take-home kits and activities will be available while the exhibit is at NBPL. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

Beginning Reader Book Club

3:30 pm,

October 24th

& November 28th

Coos Bay Library

The Coos Bay Public Library will offer a Beginning Reader Book Club the fourth Tuesday of the month this fall at 3:30pm for kids grades kindergarten through third grade (October 24 & November 28). During each program, participants will have an opportunity to hear a story, explore books and participate in an experiment or art project, All participants will receive a free book to take home. Parents or caregivers must attend with children; siblings are welcome. Pre-registration is not required. Based on the research-based Fostering Readers program initiated by Washington Cooperative Library System, the Beginning Reader Book Club supports literacy development for kids grades kindergarten through third grade. The program is intended to foster a love of reading in beginning readers. Each session will feature a different type of book-September 26 will feature comic books and allow participants the opportunity to create their own comic book. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or by visiting the library's website at http://coosbaylibrary.org.

Spooky Zines

3:30-5:30 pm,

October 26th

Coos Bay

Public Library

Join us for the Halloween-themed Teen Zine Workshop at the Coos Bay Public Library on Thursday, October 26th from 3:30PM-5:30PM. The creative possibilities are endless in this workshop geared towards participant's ages 12-18 interested in expressing themselves through zine-making. We will discuss the basics of zine-making including format and folding, mixed media and techniques. Each participant will complete a zine with the option of displaying in the Young Adult section of the library. Please visit the program calendar on our website more information on this event and others at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org/events or contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x 3606.

Community Cooking with the Co-op

5:30 pm,

October 26th

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP every fourth Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom (virtual meeting software). Next event: Thursday, October 26. Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event! This time, our original chef, Jamar Ruff, will feature Quinoa Vegetable Soup. This event is FREE and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, please register by going to https://bit.ly/3powyqG.

CHM Annual Fundraiser

6-9 pm, October 28th

Coos History Museum

The Coos History Museum will be hosting its Annual Fundraiser: A Haunted Night at the History Museum on October 28, 2023 from 6:00 PM — 9:00 PM. Join us at the Coos History Museum for a night of fundraising fun where Halloween costumes are encouraged. The Museum will be transformed into a spooktactular party space with carnival games, a cake walk, silent auction, cabinet of curiosities, tarot card readings, specialty cocktails, photo booth, free food, transformed exhibits, and much more! All of the proceeds from the event and its activities will go towards essential museum operations and preservation costs. This event is for ages 21 and up. It will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an entry price of $35 per person. Pre-registration is encouraged but walk ins are always welcome. Reservations can be made online https://cooshistory.org/annual-fundraiser/, by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum's front desk.

Parkinson's Support Group

1-2:30 pm, November 9th & December 14th

Coos Bay Public Library

Are you, a loved one or friend living with Parkinson's disease? You are not alone. Join us for a support group to share, learn and connect with others navigating Parkinson's. This group is open to people with Parkinson's, care partners, family and friends. The support group begins on March 9th and will meet on the second Thursday of the month, 1:00 — 2:30 pm at the Coos Bay Public Library, Myrtlewood Room, 525 West Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay. Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336. This group is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon (PRO) working to address issues faced by Parkinson's patients and their families. To find out more about PRO's services or to support our programs, go to: www.parkinsonsresouces.org

Cultivating Resiliency through Spiritual Practices

5-6:15 pm, through November 15th

Harmony United Methodist Church

How do we strengthen and cultivate our resilience in this "era of unraveling" and climate chaos? How do we find peace in our body/mind/spirit in the midst of eco-anxiety and what futurist Alex Steffan calls "the extinction of predictability"? Are you part of Generation Dread? Participate in a free 8 week "Experiment in Spirit" with like-minded spiritual seekers as we practice contemplative prayer, prayer walking, sacred chanting, meditation, lectio divina, forest church, and acts of mercy to deepen our connection with that which is greater than we are and thereby gather strength for our journey. Karen Love Baisinger, D.Min. is a retired United Methodist clergywoman in private practice as a Pastoral Counselor and Psychospiritual Coach. Karen spent half her ministry leading as a pastor in local churches and the other half in private practice as a Pastoral Counselor. In addition to providing individual, couples, and family counseling, she specialized in weekly, ongoing psychospiritual process groups, running as many as 7 groups a week as well as leading monthly weekend Intensives for a deeper level of emotional healing work. She worked as a Chaplain and EAP counselor at a chemical dependency treatment center. Karen was a Licensed Professional Counselor in Tennessee and was endorsed by the United Methodist Church as a Pastoral Counselor. She has been a Certified Life Coach since 2003 and received her Doctor of Ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, DC. A Christian mystic, Karen was on the Board of Directors of Prayer Service International that held a monthly interfaith prayer service in Eugene, OR on the 11th of every month from the month following 9/11/2001 until the pandemic. She has long had an interest in interfaith community, experiencing the One in all traditions and paths. Harmony United Methodist Church 123 Ocean Blvd SE, Coos Bay, OR 97420 Pre-registration by email to revdrkarenlove@gmail.com or by calling the church at (541) 267-4410

Baby Storytime

10 am, through December 13th

Coos Bay Library

Babies, we're back! Baby storytime will return Tuesdays at 10:00am to the Coos Bay Public Library beginning September 12 and continuing through December 13. The program will include stories, rhymes, and songs selected specifically with babies in mind. The program encourages early literacy development by fostering opportunities for parents and caregivers to talk, sing, read, play, and write with the children in their lives. Pre-registration is not required and the program is free and open to the public.For more information on storytimes visit the Coos Bay Public Library's website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.