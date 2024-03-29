What’s Coming to Disney+ in April 2024

Get done wishing for new releases on Disney+. “Wish” will be released on Disney+ April 3, following the story of Asha, who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a small little ball of energy called Star. Asha and Star confront the evil ruler of her Kingdom, Magnifico, to save her community. Also catch new episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” whose finale will air at the end of the month, and “X-Men ‘97”.

Seasons one and two of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” and season one of “Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue” will also make it to the streaming platform, along with the premiere of “Tiger,” a feature film following a young tigress raising her cubs in India and narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

More from Variety

Take a look at Disney+’s full April slate below, and sign up for a Disney+ account here.

April 1

“Theme Song Takeover” (Season 3, 4 Episodes)

April 3

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery “(Season 2, 5 episodes)

“Chibi Tiny Tales” (Season 4, 12 episodes)

“Wish”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 3, Episodes 10, 11)

“X-Men ‘97” (Episode 4)

April 7

“Bluey” (Season 3, New Episode)

April 10

“Firebuds” (Season 2, 4 episodes)

“The Incredible Dr. Pol” (Season 24, 10 episodes)

“Shorts Spectacular” (Season 2, 3 episodes)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 3, Episode 12)

“X-Men ‘97” (Episode 5)

April 14

“Bluey” (Season 3, Extended-Length Special Premiere)

April 17

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet”(Season 12, 14 episodes)

“Drain the Oceans” (Season 6, 6 episodes)

“PJ Masks: Power Heroes” (Season 1, 8 episodes)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 3, Episode 13)

“X-Men ‘97” (Episode 6)

April 22

“Secrets of the Octopus” (Season 1, 3 episodes)

“Tiger” (Premiere)

“Tigers on the Rise” (Premiere)

April 24

“Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” (Season 1, 11 episodes and Season 2, 12 episodes)

“Bring It!” (Season 6, 10 episodes)

“Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue” (Season 1, 7 episodes)

“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” (Season 3, 5 episodes)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 3, Episode 14)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.