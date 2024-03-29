What’s Coming to Disney+ in April 2024
Get done wishing for new releases on Disney+. “Wish” will be released on Disney+ April 3, following the story of Asha, who makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a small little ball of energy called Star. Asha and Star confront the evil ruler of her Kingdom, Magnifico, to save her community. Also catch new episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” whose finale will air at the end of the month, and “X-Men ‘97”.
Seasons one and two of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” and season one of “Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue” will also make it to the streaming platform, along with the premiere of “Tiger,” a feature film following a young tigress raising her cubs in India and narrated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Take a look at Disney+'s full April slate below
April 1
“Theme Song Takeover” (Season 3, 4 Episodes)
April 3
“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery “(Season 2, 5 episodes)
“Chibi Tiny Tales” (Season 4, 12 episodes)
“Wish”
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 3, Episodes 10, 11)
“X-Men ‘97” (Episode 4)
April 7
“Bluey” (Season 3, New Episode)
April 10
“Firebuds” (Season 2, 4 episodes)
“The Incredible Dr. Pol” (Season 24, 10 episodes)
“Shorts Spectacular” (Season 2, 3 episodes)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 3, Episode 12)
“X-Men ‘97” (Episode 5)
April 14
“Bluey” (Season 3, Extended-Length Special Premiere)
April 17
“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet”(Season 12, 14 episodes)
“Drain the Oceans” (Season 6, 6 episodes)
“PJ Masks: Power Heroes” (Season 1, 8 episodes)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 3, Episode 13)
“X-Men ‘97” (Episode 6)
April 22
“Secrets of the Octopus” (Season 1, 3 episodes)
“Tiger” (Premiere)
“Tigers on the Rise” (Premiere)
April 24
“Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” (Season 1, 11 episodes and Season 2, 12 episodes)
“Bring It!” (Season 6, 10 episodes)
“Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue” (Season 1, 7 episodes)
“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” (Season 3, 5 episodes)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (Season 3, Episode 14)
