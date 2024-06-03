The Comedy Vault in Batavia cancels shows of outspoken comedian Michael Rapaport, citing safety concerns

BATAVIA, Ill. — The Comedy Vault in Batavia has canceled the upcoming shows of actor/comedian Michael Rapaport, which had been scheduled for this Thursday through Saturday (June 6-8), citing safety concerns.

Rapaport, who is Jewish, has been an outspoken and controversial defender of Israel’s war in Gaza. The Comedy Vault says Rapaport’s scheduled appearances led to escalating threats of violence, including death threats.

In a statement, The Comedy Vault said, in part: “We have always welcomed comedians from all walks of life and will continue to book talent regardless of their personal views.

“Given the escalating violent threats toward our staff and performer, including recent death threats, we have decided that we cannot, in good conscience, proceed with a show that poses such a significant safety risk to our staff, audience members and the community as a whole.”

According to a Daily Herald report last week, Rapaport has also had recent shows canceled at a club in Madison, Wis.

“The idea that clubs could be bullied, clubs could be threatened, Jewish people, people that believe in the right for Israel to exist, or anybody should be bullied, threatened, canceled, boycotted or any of this (expletive) is so against anything that I believe in, anything that this country is about,” Rapaport said in a podcast after his Wisconsin shows were canceled, according to the report.

The Daily Herald also reports that Batavia Police Chief Shawn Mazza said the owner of The Comedy Vault, not the city, decided to cancel Rapaport’s shows and that police were planning to provide additional patrols if necessary.

