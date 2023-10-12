Comedian Tommy Davidson Tells Shannon Sharpe Will Smith Ambushed Him on the Set of ‘Woo’ for Kissing Jada Pinkett Smith

Comedian Tommy Davidson revealed that he once had a run-in with Will Smith over sharing a kiss with Jada Pinkett Smith during a love scene. Davidson disclosed the news while appearing on the latest episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe.

Pinkett Smith had a love scene with Davidson in the 1998 film “Woo,” and the “Bad Boys” actor confronted Davidson about the lip-lock.

“Me and Will had a run-in,” Davidson recalled at the 46-minute mark.

“Yeah, you tried to put his wife in a lip-lock,” replied Sharpe.

“I didn’t find out that for 15 years ’cause he never told me that,” said Davidson. “See, he came into the trailer, and I was sitting down, right? He’s standing over me, and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that!’ And I’m like, ‘Well, whatchu talking about?'”

Shannon Sharpe (left) talks with actor Tommy Davidson (right) on “Club Shay Shay” on Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: Club Shay Shay / YouTube)

Davidson went on to explain that, though he was confused about what Smith was upset about, he kept things civil due to the fact he was sitting and Will was hovering over him.

Davidson went on to say Smith stood over him, biting his bottom lip as Pinkett Smith cautioned, “Will. Will …”

He continued, “I’m like, what’s happening, man?’ ‘You tell me what’s happening. Hmm? Hmm?’ You know when a guy does this,” Davidson said as he bit his lip, “He might do something.”

Davidson said that he repeatedly asked what Smith was upset about to no avail.

“So finally, I just said, ‘This is a small place, and people are here. We should talk about it, me and you, outside because it looks like you need to get something off your chest. And Jada was like, ‘Aw, naw, naw, naw, naw, naw, y’all. Naw, y’all’ And I said, ‘Whatchu mean naw y’all? Tell him!'”

Davidson went on to say he didn’t learn until 15 years later that Smith was upset because of the kissing scene in “Woo.” The comedian said he found out after he wrote his book, “Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me,” and he speculated about why Smith was mad.

The actor called Smith’s best friend, Charlie Mack, to ask if it was OK to mention the argument in his book, and Mack told him that the actors gave their permission. Davidson added that the producers of the film wanted the actors to film the kissing scene without having rehearsed at the last minute, and they had to wing it, which caused multiple uncomfortable takes for the actress. He wrote in the book that the only reason he could think of as to why Smith was upset was the impromptu kissing scene, which Mack confirmed when they spoke.

“So, I saw that side,” Davison added.

Fans reacted to a clip of the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Imagine getting mad at someone kissing your ex-wife,” joked one fan. Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she and Smith have been separated since 2016.

“What a perfect time to drop this,” added another.

