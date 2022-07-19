Comedian Jak Knight's death ruled a suicide

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled the death of 28-year-old comedian, writer, and actor Jak Knight a suicide.

According to a coroner's report obtained by PEOPLE, Knight's body was found Thursday night on a Los Angeles embankment suffering from a gunshot wound.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Comedian Jak Knight performs onstage during the TBS Comedy Festival 2017 - The Last O.G.'s Presents: A Toast To The O.G.'s Of Comedy With Tracy Morgan & Cedric The Entertainer on November 9, 2017 in New York City. 27441_001 (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for TBS)

Jason Kempin/Getty

Knight's family announced the news of his passing but did not disclose a cause of death.

After serving as a writer on Fox's animated series Lucas Bros Moving Company in 2015, Knight went on to become an executive story editor on Black-ish and a story editor, writer, and voice actor on Big Mouth.

A rising star, Knight recently co-created Bust Down, which premiered on Peacock in March, with Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, and Chris Redd. The series, which Knight also executive-produced, starred each of them and followed a group of friends working low-paying jobs at an Indiana casino. Knight also collaborated with Jay on the HBO series Pause with Sam Jay, serving as a co-executive producer and writer.

The comedian had recently finished shooting on Chelsea Peretti's directorial debut, First Time Female Director, which also stars Peretti, Amy Poehler, and Megan Mullally.

News of his passing was met with disbelief amid an outpouring of tributes from his friends in the comedy world, from Kumail Nanjiani and Hannibal Buress to Phoebe Robinson and Joel Kim Booster.

"Why Jak? Why did you leave us so soon just as you were beginning?" wrote comedian Eric Andre on Instagram. "We love you man. Come back."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

