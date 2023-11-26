This Comedian Is Itching to Become Donald Trump’s VP Pick & the Internet Is Obviously Split

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Something way too common nowadays is a controversy starting on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. We’ve seen it time and time again, especially with political matters. The latest one? It all started with a question: the Founder of Students for Trump Ryan Fournier asked “Who do you think President Trump should choose as his VP pick?”

And while many threw different picks into the conversation, comedian Roseanne Barr threw her two cents into the mix. She responded to Fournier’s question with one word: “Me,” referring to how she wants to be Donald Trump’s Vice President pick in the 2024 Presidential race.

Me — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 23, 2023

Now, this response has led to a flurry of subsequent responses, with some being in support of this decision and others writing it off. Some X users wrote their support, saying things like “I’ll go with Roseanne Barr or Tucker Carlson. Both of them would be outstanding. I would also love to have Roseanne as Whitehouse Press Secretary she would be a Beast!!!”

Others quote tweeted her response, saying “I would vote for trump JUST or this. Could you imagine 🤯” and “I do like that idea!”

However, many other X users think this response isn’t the right move. One X user wrote, “love Roseanne … but …. no,” and another added, “No! I like her as a comedian, but not as a VP pick. A lot of what she says, is distasteful. Trump already has a hard time getting the berb women to vote for him. With Barr, they would double down and vote for anyone but.”

Comedian Roseanne Barr speaks during a former US President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah, Florida, on November 8, 2023. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite what many may think, the Roseanne star has a minor political background. Before she became one of Trump’s biggest celebrity supporters, going to rallies and showing her constant support for him on her platforms, she did have a Presidential campaign in 2012.

Back in Aug 2011, she announced she’d be running for president in the third party. She went to the Green Party, but lost the nomination to Jill Stein, but still ran and ended up with over 67,000 write-in votes around the US, per HuffPost.

While she’s no stranger to politics, it’s clear many are split on this possibility of her as a VP pick.

