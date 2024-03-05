Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, La Zenda Nortena added to Ohio State Fair lineup

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will perform at the Ohio State Fair on July 31.

Popular comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, who brought his stand-up act to the Ohio State Fair in 2022 and 2017, will make a return appearance at the fair at 7 p.m. July 31.

In addition to Iglesias, La Zenda Nortena, a band formed in Sinaloa, Mexico, in 2001, has joined the entertainment lineup with a concert set for 7:30 p.m. July 28.

Kids' pop: KIDZ BOP to bring the pop to Ohio State Fair on July 24

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for La Zenda Nortena cost $20, and prices for Iglesias' show are $55 and $65. Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair e-newsletters can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday and ending at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Each concert ticket bought in advance includes admission to the fair, giving concertgoers the opportunity to enjoy food, rides, entertainment, agriculture, arts and more before attending a show.

La Zenda Norteña is set to perform at the Ohio State Fair on July 28.

Known for his trademark Hawaiian shirts, Iglesias has produced several stand-up specials including "I'm Not Fat … I'm Fluffy," "Hot & Fluffy," "One Show FIts All," and "Stadium Fluffy," the last two of which are currently showing on Netflix.

The 47-year-old native of San Diego also has appeared in numerous live-action and animated TV shows, as well as such films as "Magic Mike" and its sequel, "Magic Mike XXL." He is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube, with almost a billion views.

Country kings: Award-winning country band Alabama to play Ohio State Fair on July 25

As suggested by their name, La Zenda Nortena specializes in nortena (also known as norteno) music, which is characterized by the distinctive sounds of the accordion and the bajo sexto, a 12-stringed instrument used in Mexican folk music. The group's hits include "En Silencio," "Huapangos Perros," and "San Lucas."

The fair already had announced that Kidz Bop will perform opening day at 6:30 p.m. July 24 (tickets cost $32), Alabama will perform at 7 p.m. July 25 (tickets cost $65 and $75) and Ohio Players & Midnight Star will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 (tickets cost $23 and $33).

All concerts at the Ohio State Fair will take place in the indoor, air-conditioned WCOL Celeste Center. The fair begins July 24 and runs through Aug. 4. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com.

bpaschal@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, La Zenda Nortena coming to Ohio State Fair