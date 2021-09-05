Comedian Fuquan Johnson And Two Others Dead From Fentanyl-Laced Drugs At Venice Party

Fuquan Johnson, a writer for the TV series Comedy Parlour Live, has died along with two other unidentified victims after apparently overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Venice, Calif. party on Friday.

TMZ reported that two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Kate Quigley, a comedian and the ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker, was in a Los Angeles hospital. At least three others were hospitalized in serious condition.

The other victims were not identified pending a medical examiner’s report.

The synthetic painkiller Fentanyl has been showing up on the party circuit of both coasts in the US. The powerful drug has been implicated in the deaths of Prince, Mac Miller and Tom Petty, among others.

Johnson was 42 and a frequent performer on the Los Angeles comedy circuit. Quigley has appeared in The Office, the fan film project Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, and the TV mini-series Guber.

Police have not given details on who supplied the drugs or whether others may have been affected at the party.

