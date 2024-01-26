Comedian Earthquake Denies Katt Williams’ Claim That He’s Illiterate

Stand-up comic Nathaniel “Earthquake” Stroman has responded to claims made by Katt Williams during his viral Club Shay Shay interview that he is illiterate.

During a sit-down with The Breakfast Club, Stroman revealed that, to his knowledge, he and Williams were on good terms at the time of the interview, leaving him confused by the comic’s insulting statement.

“Personally speaking, me and him was cool, so I didn’t know where that came from. Certain things he said about me, half was true, half was a lie. But to each his own.”

“I don’t even get into that part of it because, see, I’m the type of person [where] if I have a problem with you, Charlamagne, I’ma call you. We’re either gonna talk it out, we’re gonna duke it out, but we’re gonna handle it man-to-man. I don’t talk behind people’s backs and that’s what social media is: if you go onto a platform and talk about a person without you addressing them yourself when you have opportunities to get in contact with them and let it be known.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 02: Comedian Earthquake performs onstage during 2022 Comedy Laugh Fest at State Farm Arena on January 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He then outright denied Williams’ claim that he can’t read, citing his history in radio as evidence.

“First of all, its a lie….I used to [do radio at WBLS]. Everybody in radio wants to be like y’all and be syndicated. But if you’re not syndicated and you just got one godd**ned station, [the] only way you get some money [is] off live reads!”

He added that he was also a member of Upward Bound, an educational program that allows for high school students to take college prep courses. This would obviously require one to have a decent grasp of language. Check out the clip below.

Williams’ original statement to Shannon Sharpe suggested otherwise, as he told the athlete-turned-podcaster, “Why Earthquake not in movies?’ Cuz he’s illiterate. He can’t read. And they found that out when they gave him a show and then put the cards in front of him.”

Katt did add, however, that Earthquake has likely “never been boo’d… I don’t think he’s ever given a bad performance in his life.”

The Pimp Chronicles comic also took shots at Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Michael Blackson and several other stand-ups during the nearly 3-hour interview.

