Comedian Donny Davis Died of Fentanyl and Alcohol Intoxication: Coroner

Donny Davis' cause of death has been revealed.

The comedian and impersonator died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication, the Clark County Coroner's office tells PEOPLE.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that the case is still open, and no arrests have been made, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The LVMPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Davis was found in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino in February, Las Vegas' 8 News Now reported. Police were called to the venue shortly before 6 a.m. He was 43.

Days after his death the Clark County Fire Department said in a report obtained by PEOPLE that foul play was potentially suspected.

Per the document, hotel security was called to a room in the Conrad Hotel about an unconscious man "in the room turning blue and biting his tongue" around 5:30 a.m. local time. Security performed chest compressions before the fire department arrived and "advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting any information from them," according to the report.

A doctor in communication with the fire department suggested Davis be taken to the hospital. Four witnesses were then taken to an interview area, and the fire department removed the comedian's body from the hotel room, closing off the entrance. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the report stated.

One female witness told police, per the report, that she and her friends met the comedian and another man at Resorts World's Dawg House bar around midnight. Later in the evening, a bartender allegedly "refused" Davis service because he was "too intoxicated." Davis later retreated to his room around 3:30 a.m., before the witness and the other man with Davis arrived at 5 a.m., she told police. Upon their arrival, she said she "noticed Davis was sitting in a chair, but his face and hands were turning purple." She touched his hand, which she said was "freezing" and realized he wasn't breathing. The witness called hotel security who arrived at the room minutes later.

During his career, Davis frequently performed with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas and Mariah Carey. The famed impersonator joined Britney Spears' residency in Las Vegas as a dancer in 2013. He often appeared on Chelsea Handler's Chelsea Lately.

He also made appearances in the 2017 comedy It's Gawd! and 2013's Pain & Gain, according to Deadline.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.