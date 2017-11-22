The Comeback of Mandy Moore

Actress Mandy Moore is a hot topic these days, thanks to her role as Rebecca Pearson on the hit show This Is Us. Moore is no stranger to the spotlight — the singer-actress has been in the public eye since 1999. Starting out as a singer, she toured with NSync and Backstreet Boys in their heyday. Her song “Candy” landed on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1999, with a few more hits to follow.

Then Moore went into acting, and she landed a role as Jamie in the movie version of Nicholas Sparks’s novel A Walk to Remember. She has had a number of smaller roles as well, including the voice of Rapunzel in the animated film Tangled. Of course, Moore has always been interested in music. Most of her roles have had a singing component written in — including her current role in This Is Us: Rebecca is a mom who was a singer in her young adulthood.

Her affection for music is not just on the screen. Moore was married to popular singer Ryan Adams for a few years; they were divorced in 2005. Currently, she is married to the frontman of Dawes, Taylor Goldsmith. Welcome back to the spotlight, Mandy Moore! Happy to see you here.