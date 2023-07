U.S. TheStreet.com

It's hot in July, Americans pay taxes, people argue on Twitter, and the White House fights with Fox News. The Biden Administration has identified a new target ripe for controversy on Fox News following a controversial comment made on the hit cable news show "The Five" on Monday evening. While discussing Florida's new school curriculum about slavery, which suggests African Americans benefited from slavery, Fox host Jessica Tarlov likens the teachings to her Jewish background.