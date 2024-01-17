Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive in Suspected Overdose in December: TMZ

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive during a suspected overdose in December, according to TMZ. Carmel Police Department documents cited by the outlet say police were called to the billionaire NFL boss’ residence after someone found him unconscious on a bathroom floor with blue skin. Police reportedly arrived to find he’d been moved to a bed where he had a weak pulse, constricted pupils, and was struggling to breathe. Authorities said he was given a dose of anti-opiate drug Narcan to which he “responded slightly” before being transferred to a hospital via an ambulance, with police documents classifying the incident as an “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning.” On Jan. 9, the Colts said Irsay was dealing with a “severe respiratory illness,” though it’s not clear if his illness is related to the December incident. In November, Irsay said he’s battled a lifelong addiction to pain medications and alcohol and had previously overdosed.

