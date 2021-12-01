Colton Underwood's Dad Says He 'Would Have Preferred' His Son Come Out to Family Off-Camera

Colton Underwood, Scott Underwood in episode 102 of Coming Out Colton

There are some moments Colton Underwood's dad wishes had gone differently.

Ahead of the release of Colton's upcoming Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton, his father, Scott Underwood, opened up about the moment his son came out to him on camera, saying he wishes the intimate conversation had been kept private.

"I'm not saying I'm upset about it, but I would have preferred it had been done differently," Scott told the New York Times.

Scott added that his son is an "entertainer," saying. "That's what he's chosen to do for his career."

"Am I going to say it's for fame?" he added. "No. Did he come out on TV for money? Sure. But who in reality entertainment doesn't leverage their life and put it all out there for money?"

The conversation between Colton and Scott was featured in the trailer for the series. "I guess basically what I'm trying to tell you is I'm gay," Colton tells his dad.

The upcoming Netflix documentary series will follow the former Bachelor's journey to right his "wrongs," by addressing his previous struggles with confronting his sexuality.

Colton, 29, first gained recognition as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. After appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, the former NFL player stepped further into the spotlight as the season 23 lead of The Bachelor, dating 30 women at once while looking for love.

In April, he came out as gay during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

"I didn't want to be gay," he says in the trailer. "And the main voices in my head were just telling me, 'You'll get through this, you'll get through this, you'll get through this.' "

Colton Underwood

Colton ended his Bachelor season in 2019 in a relationship with Cassie Randolph, though they announced their split in May 2020. Cassie, 26, then filed a restraining order against him that September for allegedly harassing her, but dropped it nearly two months later.

Colton is expected to address the drama with Randolph in the upcoming series, as he recalls putting "a poor girl through [a] hell of my own insecurities."

"You want to sit down and apologize to make yourself feel better," a church official tells Colton in the trailer. "The best thing you can do is face up to what you've done and find out who the hell you are."

Coming Out Colton hits Netflix on Friday.