Colton Underwood Engaged to Jordan C. Brown: 'I'm Extremely Happy!'

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown are engaged.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that The Bachelor alum, 30, and the political strategist, 39, are set to marry.

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood/Instagram

"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Underwood tells PEOPLE. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he continues. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

On Monday, Underwood and Brown celebrated their engagement news on social media. "Life is going to be fun with you," Underwood shared on Instagram. "The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe," Brown wrote on Instagram, along with a portrait of his new fiancé popping champagne.

Underwood and Brown have been dating since the summer of 2021. The former reality star publicly came out as gay in April 2021 and later documented his experience for Netflix's Coming Out Colton.

"I wasn't really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love," Underwood told PEOPLE in December.

Calling Brown a "great support," the former NFL player said, "I'm the luckiest person to have him in my life."

"I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay," he added. "Now that I've been out to myself for a year, it's the healthiest and happiest I've ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay."

In December 2021, Underwood became Instagram official with Brown when he celebrated the latter's birthday with a shout-out on Instagram Stories. Since then, the couple has shared their love for one another on social media.

"This valentines day is a special one. I get to love who I want and I love loving on you. @jordancbrown_," Underwood recently wrote for Valentine's Day.