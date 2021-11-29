Colton Underwood Addresses Past Drama with Ex Cassie Randolph in First Coming Out Colton Trailer

Viewers will get to know Colton Underwood on a deeper level than ever in his upcoming Netflix series Coming Out Colton.

Colton, 29, first gained recognition as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018. After appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, the former NFL player stepped further into the spotlight as the season 23 lead of The Bachelor, dating 30 women at once while looking for love.

In April, he came out as gay during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Now, in the first Coming Out Colton trailer, released Monday, Colton addresses his previous struggles with confronting his sexuality. "I didn't want to be gay," he says. "And the main voices in my head were just telling me, 'You'll get through this, you'll get through this, you'll get through this.' "

"The reason I'm coming out is because I'm ashamed and I'm sort of mortified of what got me to this position in the first place," he adds.

Colton ended his Bachelor season in 2019 in a relationship with Cassie Randolph, though they announced their split in May 2020. Cassie, 26, then filed a restraining order against him that September for allegedly harassing her, but dropped it nearly two months later.

"I never thought I was going to come out, I thought I was going to die with this secret," the former Bachelor tells Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy in the trailer.

The clip continues to address the controversy head-on as Colton recalls putting "a poor girl through [a] hell of my own insecurities." But his own father, Scott Underwood, calls out his past behavior: "Cassie filed a restraining order against you. You went off the rails."

Colton then tells his mother, Donna Underwood, he was "starting to hurt other people outside of just myself." And at one point, a friend also tells Colton: "What you put her through was bulls—."

"You want to sit down and apologize to make yourself feel better," a church official tells Colton. "The best thing you can do is face up to what you've done and find out who the hell you are."

The clip concludes in a place of optimism. Getting emotional, Colton says he feels "the best I've ever felt" since sharing his truth.

"Everybody's coming out stories are different," he adds. "And I'm grateful to be able to add my story to the conversation."

Coming Out Colton hits Netflix on Friday.