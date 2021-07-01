Colton Underwood puts abs on full display in a revealing black-and-white photo series

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood recently came out as gay. Now he's growing more comfortable in his skin in a new photo series. (Credit: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)

Three months after coming out as gay, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood is wasting no time showing off his assets to the world.

The reality star, 29, who came out in an interview on Good Morning America in April, released a few sensuous photos taken by celebrity pop art photographer Damon Baker.

In a series of black-and-white photos posted by Baker, Underwood is seen covering his groin with a leather jacket — opting for a rough-around-the-edges look, a step away from the boy-next-door image he’s conveyed since his years on The Bachelor.

In other photos, posted by Nicola Formichetti, a shirtless Underwood is seen in running shorts and wearing a single cross earring similar to that of the late singer George Michael.

"I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time," the former football player told GMA’s Robin Roberts in his coming out interview. "I'm gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

During the interview, Underwood also spoke about having suicidal thoughts, saying, "There was a moment in L.A. that I woke up and I didn't think I was going to wake up. I didn't have the intentions of waking up. And I did. And for me, I think that was my wake-up call of, 'This is your life. Take back control.'"

Underwood, who confessed to knowing he was gay while he was a high school freshman, appeared on the 14th season of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin. At the time, he went viral for confessing that he was a virgin.

He later became The Bachelor in 2019, where he ultimately picked Cassie Randolph. The couple dated for a year before splitting in May 2020.

According to reports, Randolph filed a temporary restraining order against Underwood for allegedly harassing and stalking her. That order was dropped after the former couple reached a private agreement. (Underwood later noted there was probable cause for Randolph filing the restraining order.)

Underwood apologized to Randolph during his GMA interview in April, saying he was sorry for “how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices." Still, he said his love for her was real.

In terms of his relationships with men, he admitted to Roberts that he’s never allowed himself to have a true "emotional connection with a man” though “I want to more than anything."

On a related front, this week Underwood came out against the franchise that launched him to fame.

According to records from ProPublica and FederealPay.org, it was revealed that several Bachelor alums — including Underwood and Tayshia Adams — had received Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were typically given to small business owners to fund payroll costs amid the pandemic.

The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, Underwood’s nonprofit that supports people living with cystic fibrosis, reportedly received an $11,355 loan.

However, he’s insisted that he wasn’t personally benefiting from the loan.

"Let me save you the clickbait headline," he wrote on his Instagram stories this week. "My nonprofit filed for a PPP because we cancelled our charity events for this year. We help people living with CF. I don't make a dime from my nonprofit…please stop lumping me in with the bachelor. I don't f—k with them anymore, they don't f—k with me. Point blank. Thanks."

