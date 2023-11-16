Colourful mural transforms dingy alleyway in Oxford

A mural has transformed a "dark little alleyway" into "an interesting and pleasant area".

A walkway between Howard Street and Boundary Brook Road in Oxford has been transformed thanks to volunteers who have planted flowers alongside the artwork created by a local artist.

The route has been renamed Flower Lane.

Volunteer Dawn Weller believes the artwork will help reduce "anti-social activity".

The small strip of land off the Iffley Road is used to access Lark Rise School, cut through to Florence Park and take people to the local shops.

About eight months ago Mrs Weller and her neighbour Lesley started planting a range of flowers.

She said it "had a significant impact on the residents" and the two volunteers are now known as the "Flower Ladies".

In addition, the Alleyway Community Art Project involved painting a mural on the side of the three-story house that lines the alleyway.

The project's crowdfunding campaign received more than 130 donations and community grants.

Artist Lisa Curtis, aka Lisa Made It, spent a week painting the design and said she felt "really proud and lucky" to have been part of it.

"[Dawn and Lesley] had seen some of my other murals around Oxford and thought my style would work well for the alleyway," she said.

"The local residents had suggested a few things they would like to see included in the mural ...the river, local wildlife, birds, insects, flowers, trees and most importantly lots of bright colours."

Also featured, at local children's request, is Lesley's beloved chocolate labrador Tess who has had a 12-year career as a therapy dog.

Mrs Weller added: "Comments from people... [include] 'this lifts our spirits', 'I go out of my way to walk amongst the flowers' and 'the children love this area'."

