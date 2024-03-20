Colorectal Cancer Survivor Spreads Awareness With Be Seen Pledge
In honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Kelly meets Marisa, a colorectal cancer survivor who is encouraging others to be seen by their doctors about disconcerting colon symptoms with the Be Seen Pledge. Marisa dials-in and shares how she was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer after five years of telling her doctors about her symptoms and not being heard. Marisa shares the importance of getting a colonoscopy at age 45, and being your own biggest advocate when it comes to cancer prevention. Pilot Pen awards Marisa $1,000 to help her grow her important movement.