Is the Colorado couple from ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ still together?

DENVER (KDVR) — After a Colorado farmer seemingly found love on the dating show “Farmer Wants a Wife,” the pair’s happy ending was squashed shortly after the reunion episode aired.

Brandon Rogers, a potato and barley farmer from Center, Colorado, was looking for someone to share his life with in his one-stop town – and at the end of the series, he landed on Grace Girard, a city girl from Wisconsin.

While the finale didn’t end in a proposal, the pair said they were willing to try out “real life” and get to know each other better. Which is what the couple did – at least for a little bit.

Colorado farmer finds love on the dating show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’

In the reunion episode that aired May 16, Rogers said that Girard stayed in Colorado and the two spent some time together. They explored the San Luis Valley and went to the iconic Great Sand Dunes National Park, as well as a few local dive bars.

However, after recapping their time after the show, they announced that they were no longer together.

“For me, it has become a really strong friendship connection, and sadly, that did not really grow into the romantic connection that I was looking for,” said Rogers.

While Rogers didn’t find what he was looking for, Girard mentions that she was hoping for more.

“I think my feelings were more apparent, or stronger, for Brandon than maybe his were for me,” said Girard.

Denver chef to compete on newest season of ‘Top Chef’

The two did say they wanted to remain on good terms.

“To this Wild, Sweet, Smart, Woman – thank you for being on my farm! You were the ebb and flow that helped keep me in check through all the good and bad – no words can thank you for this support. Thank you for sharing many different tears, happy and sad. You helped me grow as an individual and learn many things about myself. (Cheers emoji) to many years of sporting events to come and the occasional dive bar if I can keep up with you! (As friends),” Rogers wrote in an Instagram post last Wednesday.

After a months-long series with one of Colorado’s not-so-common bachelors, the ending of the show left Rogers without his farmer wife.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.