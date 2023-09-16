The Color Purple: A Bold New Take (UK Featurette)

The Color Purple is an upcoming American musical coming-of-age period drama film directed by Blitz Bazawule and adapted for the screen by Marcus Gardley from the 2005 stage musical of the same name, which is in turn based on Alice Walker's 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. It is also the second film adaptation of the novel, following Steven Spielberg's Academy Award-nominated 1985 film adaptation. Spielberg and Quincy Jones return to produce this version, along with the stage m

