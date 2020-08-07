As Collective Soul’s ‘The World I Know’ Turns 25, ‘It Still Really Gets Me,’ Says Frontman Ed Roland

No one really knew which record store bin to put Collective Soul in when the Atlanta band broke onto the scene — they were labeled everything from “bubblegum grunge” to southern blues-rock to neo-’60s rock. Their breakout occurred in 1993 with the sudden success of “Shine,” a fuzzy, quasi-spiritual anthem that pinged from college radio airwaves to the top of the mainstream rock chart. They weren’t even a band at the time; that first album, “Hints, Allegations and Things Left Unsaid” was just a collection of demos performed by bandleader Ed Roland, who was 31 and about to hang up his dreams of chart glory.

With rock heaven’s light suddenly shining down, the band — which comprised guitarists Ross Childress and Dean Roland (Ed’s brother), Will Turpin (bass) and Shane Evans (percussion) — signed with Atlantic and went on a national arena tour, opening for Aerosmith. Roland wrote the band’s “true debut,” the self-titled album with a blue cover, while they were on the road. “Collective Soul” came out on March 14, 1995, and yielded two hit singles (“December,” “The World I Know”) and the best album sales of their career.

With a deluxe anniversary edition of the album out, along with first-time vinyl issues of it and “Hints,” Roland spoke to Variety from his home in Atlanta — 30 miles north of the Stockbridge house he grew up in, where his father was a Baptist minister, and reflected on the heady waters that fed “Collective Soul,” recording a new album in quarantine, and the lifelong influence of his Georgia neighbor, Elton John.

Can you imagine traveling back in time and telling your younger self you’d be promoting the 25th anniversary of your debut during a pandemic?

Ed Roland: I mean, it may sound egotistical — it’s not, but it’s confidence — yeah I do. Along with many other recordings to go along with it. It was a dream, and then when it happened it felt like, “Okay, here we go. Let’s roll.” Actually, the guys were just here. We Zoomed each other about a month ago — my brother lives in San Diego, our drummer lives in Indy, guitarist in Nashville — and we were just missing each other. You think about it: we haven’t had a summer off, if you want to talk about as a band, for 26 years. We decided to get together, and we literally spent the last nine days together just recording another record.

That you’re able to do that in the midst of this crazy time is something.

Yeah, you have to be very careful. I mean, we made a conscious effort. Everybody’s been very careful, and everybody’s isolated. Our drummer and bass player both had the virus — Johnny [Rabb], our drummer, had the symptoms. Will, our bass player, and his children did not, but they had the virus. So I kind of felt good about that. My brother — he’s a new dad, has a 1-year-old daughter, and they’ve been isolated in a high rise in San Diego. So everybody felt comfortable

But I imagine, in your dreams, you would have been out there playing shows to celebrate the anniversary, and not Zooming with people.

One hundred percent. We have an album that was supposed to come out in June. We don’t know when we’re going to tour. That’s where the exhaustion comes in. I think the anticipation just makes you exhausted. When’s this going to end? When can we go back to real life? But we try to make the best of it.

The album “Hints Allegations and Things Left Unsaid” was released in 1994 and “Collective Soul” a year later. You’ve said the latter feels like the band’s true debut. How so?

It is our debut as a band. The reason is, the first one was a batch of demos I made in the basement over a five-year period, that I just put together trying to get a publishing deal. So nobody played on that record. I played everything except maybe two or three parts. It just wasn’t a band. “Shine” became a hit before we got signed, and then we thought, “Okay, this is cool. We’ll go make a record.” And they’re like, “Oh no, this is already hitting.” So every day off we had [on tour], which were not many, I found a studio and we went in and recorded this record. Our preproduction was soundchecks. At every show, we were at clubs all across America — in front of Aerosmith, in Woodstock — I would write a song, and we literally learned what we were going to be as a band in those eight months before this record came out.