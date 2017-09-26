What’s Colin Kaepernick Doing Now?

The man who first took a knee to protest during the national anthem isn’t even on the sidelines anymore.

Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who kicked off the NFL’s national anthem protests last year when he first kneeled to protest racial injustice and police brutality against African Americans, has been a free agent since he and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to part ways in March 2017.

But the 29-year-old has remained active on social media, particularly in recent days as President Donald Trump has called on teams to fire or suspend athletes who protest during the anthem, sparking a nationwide outcry over patriotism, protest and the politicization of sports.

Also Read: Jerry Jones Takes a Knee With His Team - Twitter Throws a Yellow Flag

But no other teams have signed the former University of Nevada standout who led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in 2014 — a fact that many commentators have blamed on his political activism as much as the fact that he lost his starting position heading into last season and the 49ers ended 2016 without a playoff berth for the third straight year.

So what is Kaepernick doing now, with the NFL season in full swing ahead of Week 4?

He has signed with AthletesSpeakers for paid public speaking gigs, charging between $45,000 and $75,000 per speech; the agency declined to say how many paid speeches he has given this year.

Also Read: Megyn Kelly Tackles Trump-NFL Drama Day After Saying She's 'Done With Politics' (Video)

But his main focus seems to be charitable endeavors and spreading his message of social activism, primarily through the Colin Kaepernick Foundation that he launched last year to help fight oppression.

He has announced that he will donate $1 million, plus proceeds from his 2016 jersey sales, to organizations that work with oppressed communities. So far, his website has annotated gifts totaling $900,000 to more than a dozen different charities.

Kaepernick fully funds the Know Your Rights Camp, a free campaign for youth to raise awareness of higher education, self-empowerment and proper interaction with law enforcement.

Also Read: Colbert to Trump: NFL Protest 'Has Everything to Do With Race, Just Like Your Presidency'

The athlete has also campaigned to send food, water and supplies to people in famine-plagued Somalia.

Even if he doesn’t land with a team anytime soon, Kaepernick clearly has a focus that goes beyond finding the end zone.

Kaepernick’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Colin Kaepernick's Mom Has Perfect Response to Trump for 'Son of a B—h' Diss

Chris Rock Says Colin Kaepernick 'Shouldn't Be Denied the Right To Ever Play Again'

Kid 'n Play's Christopher Reid (Finally) Explains That Whole Colin Kaepernick Costume Thing

'Django Unchained' Clap Back by Girlfriend Cost Colin Kaepernick Baltimore Gig, Ray Lewis Says