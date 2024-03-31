Colin Jost Trashes Trump's Holy Book In Biblical 'Weekend Update' Burn

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost spotted how Donald Trump’s take on the Bible stacks up to the holy book after the former president announced his God Bless the USA Bible on Tuesday.

“This Bible is mostly the same but Trump’s version ends with Jesus’ disciples storming Jerusalem to overturn the results of the crucifixion,” said Jost on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The former president took to his Truth Social platform to announce his $60 version of the Bible that includes the texts of the Pledge of Allegiance, the Bill of Rights, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence alongside the chorus of “God Bless the USA” handwritten by Lee Greenwood.

“And, I assume, God’s letter of resignation,” Jost joked.

He quipped that Trump was selling Bibles “door-to-door” as former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama joined President Joe Biden at his record-setting fundraiser in New York this past week.

Jost later aired a clip of Trump’s announcement where the former president claimed to have “many” Bibles in his home.

“Many. I actually believe he has many Bibles, I’m sure he’s been sent thousands of Bibles with a note that says, ‘Please read this,’” Jost said.

