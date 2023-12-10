Colin Jost Makes A 'Super Embarrassing' Discovery In Hunter Biden's Recent Indictment

“Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost made a wicked swipe at former President Donald Trump over news that Hunter Biden was indicted on nine tax charges in California on Thursday.

″A federal indictment issued this week against Hunter Biden alleges that he evaded paying over $1 million in taxes between 2016 and 2020. And they’re only catching him now?” Jost said.

“Man this is super embarrassing for whoever was president from 2016 to 2020.”

Co-host Michael Che, elsewhere in the “SNL” news segment, took a jab at Jost as he brought up House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) recent remarks that Republicans are blurring faces in security footage taken during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

Johnson, at a news conference on Tuesday, explained the effort and said it was because Republicans didn’t want rioters “to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ.”

“So unfortunately we’ll never know who they are,” explained Che alongside a badly botched effort to blur Jost from an edited photo of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

You can check out more from “Weekend Update” in the clips below.

Related...