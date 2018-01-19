Colin Firth says he won't work with Woody Allen again

Colin Firth has said that he won’t work with Woody Allen again, following repeated allegations against him by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow.

Firth starred in Allen’s 2014 movie Magic In The Moonlight, opposite Emma Stone, Eileen Atkins and Simon McBurney.

“I wouldn’t work with him again,” he said in a statement to The Guardian.

Farrow gave her first ever televised interview yesterday on CBS show This Morning, in which she offered details of the alleged assault by Allen when she was seven-years-old.

She told interviewer Gayle King: “I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up.

“And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted. As a seven-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts.

View photos “He would follow me around. He was always touching me, cuddling me and if I ever said, you know, like I want to go off by myself, he wouldn’t let me… He often asked me to get into bed with him when he had only his underwear on and sometimes when only I had my underwear on.”

More

Allen has denied the allegations, saying in a statement: “Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past.

“I never molested my daughter – as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”

Firth has previously spoken out against sexual harassment in the movie business, and notably about Harvey Weinstein, with whom he made The King’s Speech, the role which earner him an Oscar.

He called Weinstein a ‘frightening man’, and said that he was ashamed of doing nothing when he was told by the actress Sophie Dix that she had had a ‘distressing encounter’ with the producer.

“I don’t think she went into all the horrific detail I’ve read in her interview. But I remember her being profoundly upset by it. To my shame, I merely expressed sympathy,” he said.

“I didn’t act on what she told me. It was a long time ago and I don’t know if she remembers telling me, but the fact that I had that conversation has come back to haunt me in the light of these revelations. It’s the only direct account of this kind of behaviour by Harvey Weinstein that’s ever been told to me.”

Read more

Tom Hanks on who’s making movies for Trump voters

The bizarre story that killed off the Star Wars Expanded Universe

The Last Jedi hammered by rom-com in China



