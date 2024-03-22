Colin Farrell Dreams of Mob Boss Immortality in New Teaser for ‘The Penguin’

Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot/The Penguin in 'The Penguin.' - Credit: Macall Polay/Max

Colin Farrell delivers a menacing monologue about a gangster from his youth in the new teaser for The Penguin, the upcoming show centered around the famous Batman villain. An exact release date for the eight-episode series hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s expected to premiere this fall on Max.

In the clip, Farrell’s Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/The Penguin, reminisces about an old school crime boss from his neighborhood named Rex Calabrese. Cobblepot’s memories of the gangster are fond — how he “helped people,” and the massive parade his neighbors threw for Calabrese after he suddenly died.

“It wasn’t fancy, but it was a gesture,” Cobblepot says. “A show of love for what he meant. Can you imagine? To be remembered like that?”

Of course what Cobblepot leaves out of his reminiscence is all the violence and fear a mob boss instills. But the trailer gives voice to that side in the montage surrounding the monologue — a chilling cacophony of shootouts, fires, knife fights, beat downs, explosions, car crashes, and screams.

Along with Farrell, The Penguin will star Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen. The show, created by Lauren LeFranc, is part of the new “Batman Saga,” which began with Matt Reeves’ 2022 film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

The Penguin is also a kind of direct sequel to The Batman: As Farrell explained in a 2022 interview, the show kicks off one week after the events of The Batman and follows Cobblepot’s rise to power as the Penguin in Gotham’s underworld.

After The Penguin, the “Batman Saga” will likely continue in 2026 with The Batman: Part II. A couple of other spin-off shows are reportedly the works, centered on the Gotham City Police Department and Arkham Asylum.

