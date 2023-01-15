Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Michelle Pfeiffer will miss Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell (seen embracing at the Golden Globes) have both tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

COVID-19 is clearing out the Critics' Choice Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, who is nominated for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, was the first to announce that she would miss Sunday night's award show after testing positive for COVID-19 following her attendance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.

That star-studded affair also drew Colin Farrell — a winner for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy — and his Banshees of Inisherin co-star and supporting actor nominee Brendan Gleeson. On Saturday The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that both Farrell, 46, and Gleeson, 67, have also come down with COVID-19 and will not attend the Critics' Choice Awards as planned.

Michelle Pfeiffer will also miss the Critics' Choice Awards due to COVID-19. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Michelle Pfeiffer, 64, will also be a no-show, the actress told fans on Sunday. In an Instagram post, Pfeiffer shared that her own COVID-19 diagnosis meant she wouldn't be on hand to celebrate Jeff Bridges — her co-star in The Fabulous Baker Boys — getting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the show, which will be hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler.

"I’m so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today. Yep, COVID," the "disappointed" star wrote, going on to pay tribute to Bridges.

While the Golden Globes had its own share of absences — including winners Cate Blanchett, Amanda Seyfried and a flood-stranded Kevin Costner — the confluence of rising COVID-19 cases and a cluster of mostly unmasked Hollywood gatherings doesn't bode well for awards season. Someone check on Jennifer Coolidge — last seen being escorted to the Golden Globes stage by Farrell.