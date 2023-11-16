Cole and Dylan Sprouse's 'Suite Life' dinner reservation is finally here. Here's why fans are celebrating Nov. 16.

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse star in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. (Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

It's been 15 long years, but Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse's Italian dinner reservation is finally ready. Fans of the Disney Channel show The Suite Life on Deck — a spin-off of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody that starred the identical twin brothers — have had Nov. 16, 2023 ingrained in their brains for years.

In the episode, which first aired on Jan. 23, 2009, the boys are trying to get a table in Rome at a fancy restaurant by Chef Gigi.

"Table for dos," requests Zack.

"I can squeeze you in at 7:30," the hostess replies to Zack and Cody, "... on Nov. 16, 2023."

"But that's in 15 years," says Cody.

"What if I don't feel like Italian that day?" quips Zack.

*Checks watch* well it's about time 🙄

. . .

🎥: The Suite Life on Deck pic.twitter.com/5m9C5KmQwA — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) November 16, 2023

The internet is having a field day now that it's finally Nov. 16.

Zack and Cody can finally dine at the fancy italian restaurant they reserved 15 years ago pic.twitter.com/ZABRTnQJ4y — Pop Culture Posts (@notgwendalupe) November 16, 2023

AIN’T NO WAYYY IS IT HAPPENING?? The suite life of Zack & Cody is forever my FAVE Disney show🫶I was 8 years old when this episode came out, now I’m 22🥹Dylan & Cole Sprouse you guys better eat your Italian dinner for the sake of our childhoods!! https://t.co/6OHs5KLv1G pic.twitter.com/HGPiBR0n0d — ✿❀ᴛᴏʀɪ !! ɢᴏᴛ ɴᴏᴛɪᴄᴇᴅ ʙʏ ʜᴏɴɢᴊᴏᴏɴɢ ᵕ̈ (@__woahitstori) November 15, 2023

no way we’re at the day (NOVEMBER 16) where the reservation for the restaurant on the suite life of zack and cody is available ??????

pic.twitter.com/uoeyOfAEQW — 🫶🏽🖤 (@wateryonce) November 15, 2023

Actor Adrian R'Mante, who played bellman Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez on the show, got in on the fun. On TikTok, he reacted to the scene, writing, "The reservation is finally here everyone! Who's eating Italian on November 16, 2023??"

The Sprouse brothers have yet to address the funny viral moment — but fans are not letting them forget.

"Hey Cole 7:30 November 16th at Chef Gigi's," one person commented on the Riverdale alum's Instagram. "Don't forget."

Added another Instagram user: "Just wait for it. Everyone will be having Italian on the 16th."

cole and dylan’s instagram comments are on it pic.twitter.com/uxPICWRNa4 — ‎‏ً (@oceansjonas) November 16, 2023

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody aired on Disney for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. The Suite Life on Deck ran from 2008 to 2011.