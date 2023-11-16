Cole and Dylan Sprouse's 'Suite Life' dinner reservation is finally here. Here's why fans are celebrating Nov. 16.

Fans are flooding the twin brothers' social media accounts with reminders about Chef Gigi's restaurant.

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse star in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse star in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. (Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images) (New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It's been 15 long years, but Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse's Italian dinner reservation is finally ready. Fans of the Disney Channel show The Suite Life on Deck — a spin-off of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody that starred the identical twin brothers — have had Nov. 16, 2023 ingrained in their brains for years.

In the episode, which first aired on Jan. 23, 2009, the boys are trying to get a table in Rome at a fancy restaurant by Chef Gigi.

"Table for dos," requests Zack.

"I can squeeze you in at 7:30," the hostess replies to Zack and Cody, "... on Nov. 16, 2023."

"But that's in 15 years," says Cody.

"What if I don't feel like Italian that day?" quips Zack.

The internet is having a field day now that it's finally Nov. 16.

Actor Adrian R'Mante, who played bellman Esteban Julio Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez on the show, got in on the fun. On TikTok, he reacted to the scene, writing, "The reservation is finally here everyone! Who's eating Italian on November 16, 2023??"

The Sprouse brothers have yet to address the funny viral moment — but fans are not letting them forget.

"Hey Cole 7:30 November 16th at Chef Gigi's," one person commented on the Riverdale alum's Instagram. "Don't forget."

Added another Instagram user: "Just wait for it. Everyone will be having Italian on the 16th."

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody aired on Disney for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. The Suite Life on Deck ran from 2008 to 2011.

Recommended Stories