Cole Chevy Mountain Festival kicks off today

May 31—bluefield

Summertime kicks off today with new carnival rides, sea lions, live shows, plenty of vendors and more when the 2024 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival gets underway.

Ten days of festivities starts at 4 p.m. today when the gates open where the James H. Drew Carnival has set-up its rides at Stadium Drive in Bluefield. This year's Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will continue until Sunday, June 9.

Final preparations for today's opening were being completed Thursday. Kyle Hurt, this year's festival chairman, said everything was being readied to go at 4 p.m. today.

"It will probably be a little bit bigger than last year," Hurt said about the 2024 festival. "The carnival has a few new rides this year."

New James H. Drew Carnival rides the public will see on the midway include children's rides like the Kangaroo, the Balloon Ride and a mini-rollercoaster called the Runaway Train. Parents will be able to ride along with the kids. A fourth new ride called The Autobahn is designed with older thrill seekers in mind.

Favorites from past Cole Chevy Mountain Festivals such as Sea Lion Splash and Rock-It the Robot will be making new appearances starting today. Audiences will also be seeing two new shows — the Stone Age Show and Steamers Thrill Show, Hurt said.

Signs announcing treats such as funnel cakes, corn dogs and fried Oreos were lining up along the midway along with local food vendors with a variety of menus. Other vendors will be offering items which will last well after the festival concludes.

"They're here. They're set up and ready to go," said George McGonagle, a longtime volunteer with the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. "Most of the vendors are here."

At a nearby booth, Mark Selvage, who said he is a full-time airbrush artist, was preparing Mark's Airbrush Special-T's for today's opening. He came up from Alabama for the "beautiful atmosphere and the beautiful weather."

"I airbrush license plates, car tags, hats and hoodies," he said. "And I have lots of designs to choose from."

A special event which will be repeated this year is the Quiet Carnival. The Quiet Carnival is an experience for children and other people who might be bothered by the loud noises and flashing lights of a regular carnival. Southern Highlands, Alorica, MEFCOR Outdoors, First Community Bank, the town of Bluefield, Va., Summit Community Bank and the city of Bluefield will be sponsoring this event.

This year's festival sponsors also include Cole Chevy, Lawrence Brothers, Integrity Air and the James H. Drew Exposition.

After the gates open at 4 p.m. today, Rock-It the Robot will appear at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The Stone Age Show will perform at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sea Lion Splash will be at 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Fireworks will be Sunday, June 9 at 10:30 p.m.

Among the variety of events at this year's Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is the Keep #5 Alive Benchpress Combine, a fundraiser for the Lil Tony Foundation which will take place Saturday, June 1 at noon. The Little Roy & Lizzy Show will be Monday, June 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. and APW Wrestling will be Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m. A Pickle Ball Tournament is scheduled for June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mountain Dance Festival sponsored by the Bluefield Area Shag Society will be Saturday, June 1 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and all dancers are welcome at the Herb Sims Recreation Center.

The festival's schedule will be at the Cole Chevy website and the Chamber of the Two Virginias Facebook page.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

