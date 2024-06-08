Cole Chevy Mountain Festival heads into its final weekend

Jun. 8—bluefield

Sunny skies that greeted Friday's edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival are predicted to continue today as area residents celebrate the approaching summer with carnival rides, entertainment and food.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. has forecasted mostly sunny skies today with a high of 75 degrees and mostly cloudy conditions tonight with a low of 59 degrees. Sunday's forecast had a 30 percent chance of rain with a high of 74 degrees.

"We've been very fortunate," said Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias. "We've been blessed to have better than average weather this year."

People wanting a summertime experience started arriving Friday as soon as the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival opened. Children were trying out new rides such as the Runaway Train mini rollercoaster and the Kangaroo ride. While some families sought out carnival rides and games, others were exploring the midway and reading vendors' menus.

"We always bring our grandson out at least once," said Jill Cox of Bluefield, Va., who was at the festival with husband Rodney and their grandson Xander Colosi. Xander said his favorite ride was the SubZero.

The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival opens today at noon.

Several shows will be presented throughout the day. The Steamers Thrill Show will perform at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Stone Age Show will again perform 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sea Lion Splash performs at 2:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Rock-It the Robot is scheduled to appear along the midway at 3:30 p..m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The festival's last day, Sunday, opens at 1 p.m.

The Steamers Thrill Show will perform Sunday at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Stone Age Show will again perform 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sea Lion Splash performs at 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Rock-It the Robot is scheduled to appear again at 3:30 p..m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

A fireworks show is scheduled to begin Sunday at 10:30 p.m. If rain is a possibility at that time, the show may be moved to an earlier hour on Sunday's schedule.

A pickle ball tournament scheduled for today was canceled to due lack of entries.

Rainy weather held off Wednesday when an event called the Quiet Carnival came to the mountain festival and the James H. Drew Carnival. Quiet Carnival was an event for people who could find the flashing lights and loud noises experienced at a regular carnival disturbing. For two hours, the weather was clear enough for the event, Disibbio said.

This year's sponsors include Cole Chevy, Lawrence Brothers, Integrity Air and the James H. Drew Exposition. The Quiet Carnival was sponsored by Southern Highlands, Alorica, MEFCOR Outdoors, First Community Bank, the town of Bluefield, Va., Summit Community Bank and the city of Bluefield.

Contact Greg Jordan at

gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com