Coldplay's Chris Martin to guest-star on 'Modern Family'

Modern Family‘s guest-star game has always been on point (shout out to Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, and so many more) — and later this month, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will make his debut on the long-running ABC sitcom. According to a press release, Martin will appear in the Nov. 29 episode called “Brushes With Celebrity,” in which family members share stories of run-ins with famous people, including Ty Burrell’s Phil, “who suffers an embarrassing health issue while showing a house to Coldplay’s Chris Martin.”

Martin isn’t a total stranger to the world of sitcoms, having made a memorable guest appearance in 2006 on Ricky Gervias’s U.K. comedy Extras as himself — though a slightly crass, self-promotional, drumstick-loving version of himself.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

