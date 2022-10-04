Coldplay Postpones Shows as Chris Martin Recovers from Lung Infection: 'Please Accept Our Apologies'

Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, and Will Champion of Coldplay attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coldplay has been forced to postpone their upcoming Brazil shows after revealing frontman Chris Martin is battling a "serious lung infection."

On Tuesday, the British group released a statement to fans on their official site as well as on Twitter.

"With deep regret we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023," they stated.

"Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three years weeks. We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days," they continued.

Coldplay was scheduled to perform eight shows between Oct. 11 and Oct. 22 in Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

All shows will be postponed. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates with refunds available at the point of purchase.

"To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we're extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience, and we're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health," the band added.

Coldplay concluded, "We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon. To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support."

The band embarked on their world tour in March in San Jose, Costa Rica, and is scheduled to perform through July 2023.