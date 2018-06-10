Colbert Creates 'Star Wars' Trailer To Troll Racist, Misogynistic Fanboys

Earlier this month, actress Kelly Marie Tran deleted her Instagram after months of being bullied over her role in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Tran is the first woman of color to have a leading role in a “Star Wars” film. (Though actress Lupita Nyong’o did voice the character Maz in “The Force Awakens.”)

Many celebrities and fans came to Tran’s defense, but on the “The Late Show” Friday, host Stephen Colbert took it a step further. He created the trailer for a “Star Wars” film that would be sure to piss off any of the racist, misogynist fans out there: An all-woman cast and Kelly Marie Tran as the main character.

Also, some men’s penises may have been cut off.