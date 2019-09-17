Cokie Roberts has died at age 75: 'A true pioneer for women in journalism'

Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts died Sept. 17 due to complications from breast cancer, ABC News President James Goldston confirmed in a statement. Roberts was 75 and had previously survived a bout with breast cancer after originally being diagnosed in 2002.

Goldston hailed Roberts as a “true pioneer for women in journalism,” noting her “storied career” which included work for CBS, NPR and ABC News. Among her career highlights is her work as co-anchor of This Week with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002, continuing on as a regular panelist under the Sunday morning news program’s current iteration hosted by George Stephanopoulos.

Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs to Lindy and Hale Boggs — both of whom served in Congress — Roberts was also an accomplished author, publishing six books as well as teaming up with husband and fellow journalist Steve Roberts to write a weekly syndicated newspaper column. The couple were parents to two children, Lee and Rebecca, and had six grandchildren.

“She will be dearly missed,” Goldston wrote. “Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists. Please take a moment today to remember an exceptional reporter and remarkable friend.”

The statement included a message from Roberts’s family, who called her “first and foremost a wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend.”

“Cokie’s career as a journalist at National Public Radio and ABC News took her to the heights of her profession, and her success as an author on history and family put her on the bestseller list,” her loved ones wrote. “But her values put family and relationships above all else.”

They continued, “We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness.”

The journalism community is now sharing tributes to Roberts. Speaking on Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos called her a “fixture” and “pioneer.”

.@GStephanopoulos on his late friend and colleague Cokie Roberts: "I was thinking how much I missed her just last Thursday at the debate...she was a fixture. She was a pioneer." https://t.co/q8uu3GAUe4 pic.twitter.com/IoSnn3SEjg — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 17, 2019

My friend, my colleague, my hero Cokie Roberts has died.



Brilliant. Brave. Kind. Hilarious. A fierce patriot.



And one of the best human beings I have ever known. pic.twitter.com/nZfUBaf2OE — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) September 17, 2019

Mourning the passing of legendary @ABC correspondent Cokie Roberts, who passed away at the age of 75. She was a true pioneer of the business, and a revered colleague. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 17, 2019

RIP Cokie Roberts, mentor, friend and one of my favorite people in the world.



Cokie attended 22 national political conventions — that may be a record — I had the privilege of interviewing her on the floor of her last convention. pic.twitter.com/C2ulOSya7f — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) September 17, 2019

So sorry to hear this news. Cokie was a fine person, even nicer in private than in public (though not without an acerbic wit when appropriate!). Condolences to Steve and the family. https://t.co/04Ad9QLeWZ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 17, 2019

