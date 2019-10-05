Cody Simpson Kisses Miley Cyrus and Calls Her 'Baby' as Liam Hemsworth Shares New Photo

Looks like things between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are heating up!

Just hours after the pop star, 26, spoke out about their recent make-out session, and declared the Australian musician her “type,” Simpson posted a new selfie of the pair.

In the black-and-white image, which was posted on Saturday, the 22-year-old singer leans in to give Cyrus’ forehead a smooch. “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he wrote alongside the cozy selfie, before sharing a photo of the meal, which consisted of two pieces of banana-covered toast and what appeared to be a smoothie.

The previous day, Simpson documented a recent training session at the pool as he prepared for the Trojan Swimming Invitational.

“Training sprints! Psyched to race tomorrow with my team at the USC invitational,” he wrote alongside one clip, while in another post he showed off his ripped physique.

Cyrus, who is coming off of back-to-back breakups with Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth, who is also Australian, addressed their recent PDA on Friday, as she shared a shirtless photo of Simpson.

“22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]” she wrote over the steamy snap, before sharing a TMZ video of the pair kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood.

“Can a girl not get a f—ing açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” she joked.

A source tells PEOPLE that that pair “were very cute together” during the outing.

“Miley and Cody came in together. Cody ordered an acai bowl to go. While they waited, Miley was very flirty. You could tell that she was interested in Cody. She ended up sitting on his lap and started kissing him. He was totally game and smiling,” the source said.