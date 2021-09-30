Cody Rigsby Tests Positive for COVID 4 Days After His ‘DWTS’ Partner Cheryl Burke

Pelaton star Cody Rigsby has tested positive for COVID-19, four days after his “Dancing With the Stars” partner Cheryl Burke revealed her own positive test.

Rigsby shared the news on his Instagram Thursday. Like Burke, Rigsby is fully vaccinated:

“Hi friends, I wanted to check in with you to share some news. While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for COVID19. To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”

Burke and Rigsby, had to sit out Monday’s episode following Burke’s positive COVID-19 test the day prior. But they still managed to earned a 24/40 score for the episode. Here’s how.

With Burke and Rigsby (who was exposed to her during their rehearsal last week) out of the live show at the last minute and put into quarantine in their respective homes, ABC pivoted to still include them in Week 2, which marked the first elimination show of the season.

The partners were judged based on their last-week rehearsal for this week’s salsa dance set to Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet,” which was taped in New York prior to Burke’s diagnosis.

Rigsby and Burke, who said she is “fully vaccinated” with the Moderna vaccine, appeared over Zoom to hear the judges’ critiques and receive their score over video chat.

“Dancing With the Stars” Season 30 premiered last week with this new lineup of celebs: country singer Jimmie Allen, TV actor Brian Austin Green, Spice Girl Melanie C, reality star Christine Chiu, TV and film actress Melora Hardin, influencer Olivia Jade, Matt James (“The Bachelor”), talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots, actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”), Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, WWE superstar The Miz, “Real Housewife” star Kenya Moore, celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby, NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert and pop star and dancer JoJo Siwa.