Cody Rigsby Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID After 'DWTS' Partner Cheryl Burke Contracts Virus

Peloton star Cody Rigsby has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after his Dancing with the Stars partner Cheryl Burke contracted the virus.

Rigsby, 34, shared he had breakthrough COVID in an Instagram video Thursday, admitting it was news he didn't "want to be sharing."

"I have tested positive for COVID again, the second time this year," he began, adding that his symptoms — which include mild congestion, headache and cough — are not as bad as when he had the virus back in February before he was vaccinated.

"So that must be the vaccine antibodies working," he said. "So we're super grateful for that."

"As far as my fate on Dancing with the Stars, we're still trying to figure that out right now," he said.

Burke, who he has been competing with on DWTS, announced she had tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Concluding his video, Rigsby said that he was going to "eat all the yummy food" that he could before potentially losing his sense of taste and smell. He signed off with his signature Peloton goodbye: "Bye boos."

Both Burke, 37, and Rigsby are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Following the news of Burke's positive test result, Rigsby said that he would still compete on DWTS, but was unsure how that would happen. On Monday, the judges scored the duo based on their rehearsal performance video.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.