Cody Johnson concert, Mac-N-Cheese Festival, Cinderella: Lexington’s best weekend events

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do including family-friendly events, live music concerts, comedy shows, free events, University of Kentucky games, singing concerts foodie events, 5K benefit races, the Spring Meet at Keeneland racetrack, theatre plays and ballet performances.

Keeneland Spring Meet

Keeneland’s spring race meet continues all weekend long. What’s new this year at the racetrack? A $93 million renovation that won’t be completed until the Fall Meet in 2025 and parking. The racetrack, which has begun the renovation that won’t be completed until the Fall Meet in 2025, has said racing won’t be impacted. The renovation plans announced in October will eliminate some parking permanently when new structures, including new Paddock entrance and buildings, are built. Tickets from $10. 4201 Versailles Rd. Keeneland.com.

Legends Fan Fest at Wild Health Field

Baseball season in the Bluegrass is just around the corner (opening day is April 25), and kicking it all off will be the Lexington Legends’ Fan Fest at Wild Health Field on April 12 from 5-9 p.m. Activities include live batting practice, player autograph sessions, ballpark tours and more. Free. 207 Legends Ln. LexingtonLegends.com.

Learn to Make Focaccia Bread at Harkness Edwards Vineyards

Learn how to create Focaccia bread art during a Focaccia and wine course at Harkness Edwards Vineyards in Winchester on April 12 at 5:30 p.m. $57. 5199 Combs Ferry Rd, Winchester. facebook.com/events/259581187087818.

UK Softball vs. Georgia at John Cropp Stadium

The UK softball team will host the Georgia Bulldogs for a three game battle on April 12 (Wear Blue For Donate Life) at 6:30 p.m. and April 13 (All For Alex Game and Junior Wildcat Club Day) and 14 (Living Organ Donation Awareness Day) at 2 p.m. $7-$15 with children under 5 free. 570 Wildcat Ct. UkAthletics.com.

Comedian Michael Yo at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Michael Yo, a two-time Emmy nominee, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on April 12 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and April 13 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. $20-$25. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Cody Johnson Concert at Rupp Arena

Country music star Cody Johnson, who’s 2023 hit “The Painter” recently reached No. 1 on the charts, will perform at Rupp Arena with Justin Moore and Drake Milligan on April 12 at 7:30 p.m. From $48.50. 430 W Vine St. CentralBankCenter.com.

Musical Theatre Play: ‘Footloose’ at the Guignol Theatre

The Guignol Theatre will host a theatrical adaptation of “Footloose” on April 12 at 7:30 p.m., April 13 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and April 14 at 2 p.m. $19-$25. 465 Rose St. FineArts.Uky.edu.

John Moreland, Pony Bradshaw, Willi Carlisle Concerts at The Burl

Some of the underground country music movement’s biggest stars will perform at The Burl this weekend led by John Moreland (April 12, $27), Pony Bradshaw (April 13, $20) and Willi Carlisle (April 14, $17). Each show begins at 8 p.m. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Benefit Race: Horse Capital Marathon at the Kentucky Horse Park

The 9th Annual Horse Capital Marathon & Half Marathon will take place from the Kentucky Horse Park Campground on April 13 at 7:30 a.m. $85-$95. 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. RunSignUp.com.

Mac-N-Cheese Festival at Kentucky State University

Produced by Froggy Country, Pop Radio and Passport Radio, the first annual Mac-N-Cheese Festival will take place at Kentucky State University’s Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm in Frankfort on April 13 from 12-4 p.m. A portion of proceeds will benefit scholarships for KSU’s Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences program. $25-$50. 1525 Mills Ln, Frankfort. MacAndCheeseFestKy.com.

Lexington Ballet Company: ‘Cinderella’ at the Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Ballet Company will perform “Cinderella” at the Lexington Opera House on April 13 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. $29-$35. 401 W Short St. lexingtonballet.org.

Concert: Distorted Mess Fest at Al’s Bar

Regional punk and hardcore bands like The Repos, Mexican Coke and Live It Down will perform during the Distorted Mess Fest at Al’s Bar from April 12-14. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. nightly. $25. 601 N Limestone. facebook.com/alsbarlexington.

Ouita Michel at the Gateway Regional Arts Center

Renowned chef Ouita Michel will lead a conversation about her life and culinary journey during an event at the Gateway Regional Arts Center in Mt. Sterling on April 13 at 7 p.m. $10-$40. 101 E Main St, Mt. Sterling. GRACkenucky.org.

Steep Canyon Rangers Concert at the Grand Theatre

Grammy Award winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. 308 St. Clair St, Frankfort. TheGrandKy.com.

Taylor Swift Dance Party at Manchester Music Hall

Gather with your fellow Swifties and sing through all the superstar’s Era’s during a specially curated Taylor Swift dance party at Manchester Music Hall on April 13 at 9 p.m. $20. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com.

Beginner Sushi Class at The Void Sake Company

Learn the basics of sushi making, from how to make the perfect rice and various sauces to where to shop, during a class at The Void Sake Company on April 14 at 3 p.m. $55. 819 National Ave #120. facebook.com/events/971355707664717.

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn Concert at the Lexington Opera House

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, the Grammy winning King and Queen of the banjo, will perform at the Lexington Opera House on April 14 at 8 p.m. From $39.50. 401 W Short St. CentralBankCenter.com.

