Coco: Industry Trust’s 'Moments Worth Paying For' trailer

With the eagerly anticipated January 2018 release of the brand new adventure from Disney·Pixar, the Industry Trust are continuing their Moments Worth Paying For campaign to combat film piracy with an exclusive trailer for Coco.

With behind the scenes footage of the Pixar Studios animators at work, the exclusive trailer focuses on the hilarious and deeply emotive scenes that make us laugh, cry or jump for joy - unforgettable movie moments that must be seen in the very best quality on the big screen.

The Industry Trust’s consumer education campaign continues to deliver the core message – inspiring audiences to choose the big screen experience. Like the others in the Moments Worth Paying For series, the trailer directs audiences to the industry-funded film search engine, FindAnyFilm.com, which signposts legal content sources, so they can book, buy and watch at their convenience.

Disney·Pixar’s Coco comes to UK cinemas on Friday 19 January 2018 with advanced previews 13 & 14 of January.